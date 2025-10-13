Micro-Cap Mannatech Stock Draws Frenzied Retail Buzz As Traders Pounce On 'Tiny Float' Play

Shares of Mannatech, Inc., a micro-cap wellness products firm, have recently attracted significant buzz and growing interest within the Stocktwits community.

The seven-day message volume for the ticker rose 9,900%, while some 1,000 users have added it to their watchlist since Friday, taking the total watcher count to 1,362. Retail sentiment for MTEX was 'extremely bullish' (99/100) as of late Sunday.

While there's no clear catalyst or unusual trading activity, retail watchers' comments suggested that the growing attention could itself be fueling further interest. Some also noted that higher retail interest in companies with fewer shares on the market.

Mannatech sentiment and message volume as of October 12 | Source: Stocktwits

"$MTEX Tiny float getting a lot of attention and could explode upwards on volume," said one user. "618k shares remaining to public, once 15$ breaks this could move into the 20-25$ range real fast from there."

"On open tomorrow the rush to get in will be crazy," another said.

Yet another said, "all these micro float ticker have been running insane 100-500% recently. MTEX is being found now..."

Texas-based Mannatech develops and sells nutritional supplements, skincare, and weight-management products, primarily through independent associates across North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

In August, Mannatech said its second-quarter revenue declined to $25.7 million, while net profit in the period was $4.3 million.

The company's shares have been listed since 1999; they are down 33% year-to-date, giving Mannatech a market cap of $17.1 million.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.