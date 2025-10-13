Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Encouragement For Outstanding Students In Central Region


2025-10-13 02:00:14
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Keih-Bahri, Mai-Nefhi, Halay, Warsai, Daero-Paulos, and Hadinet schools in the Central Region have recognized outstanding students who scored high marks in the 2024/2025 national school leaving and eighth-grade examinations.

Accordingly, Mai-Nefhi School recognized 22 outstanding students who scored grades qualifying them for degree programs and 17 students who qualified for diploma programs.

Keih-Bahri Secondary School awarded 20 outstanding students who scored between 3.0 and 4.0 GPA in the national school leaving examination.

Similarly, Halay Secondary School recognized 42 outstanding students who scored between 3.0 and 4.0 GPA, while Warsai Junior School awarded 53 outstanding students who scored over 90 points in the eighth-grade national examination. Daero-Paulos Junior School also recognized 38 students who achieved high scores in the same examination.

Hadinet Junior School encouraged 39 outstanding students, including 25 female students, who scored high marks in the eighth-grade national examination.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

MENAFN13102025004934011406ID1110186402

