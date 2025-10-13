ECOFEST Dakar 2025: The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), UEMOA And The Government Of Senegal Prepare For The Second Joint Meeting Of The Regional And National Organising Committee

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABUJA, Nigeria, October 13, 2025/APO Group/ --

The ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions, in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Senegal, will hold the second joint meeting of the ECOFEST Regional Organising Committee in Dakar from the 14th to 17th of October 2025. This meeting aims to consolidate preparatory efforts and ensure effective coordination between the regional and national organising committees, with a view to harmonious planning and a successful hosting of the ECOFEST Dakar 2025 Regional Cultural Festival.

The overall objective of this meeting is to assess the progress of preparations for the festival and to strengthen synergy between stakeholders. It will also provide an opportunity to validate technical, logistical and administrative arrangements, refine the communication and visibility strategy, mobilise strategic partnerships and sponsorships, finalise the artistic, cultural and thematic content of the programme, and define monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for the various implementation phases.

Scheduled to take place from the 30th of November to the 7th of December 2025, the ECOFEST Dakar 2025 Festival promises to be a major event for West African culture. Under the theme ''Political change and crises in West Africa: what can culture do?'', it aims to reposition culture as an instrument of peace, social cohesion and transformation in a region undergoing rapid change.

For a week, Dakar will vibrate to the rhythm of West Africa's creativity and cultural diversity. The opening ceremony will take place at the Dakar Arena, and the closing ceremony will be held at the Grand Théâtre Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose, two venues emblematic of Senegalese artistic excellence. Between these two highlights, the public will discover a rich programme of live performances, artistic competitions, exhibitions, professional forums, seminars, dialogue with young people, trade fairs and film screenings.

Beyond the celebration, ECOFEST Dakar 2025 aims to be a space for encounters and dialogue between artists, decision-makers, entrepreneurs and citizens. More than just a festival, it embodies the dynamic of a united, resilient and open-minded West Africa.

