Three, Including Firefighter, Die After Rescue Operation In Kerala's Kollam Goes Wrong

MENAFN - IANS) Kollam, Oct 13 (IANS) A midnight rescue operation turned into a major tragedy at Neduvathoor in Kerala's Kollam, claiming the lives of three people, including a firefighter, after the old rope barrier around an 80-foot-deep well collapsed.

The deceased have been identified as Soni S. Kumar (36), a member of the Kottarakkara Fire and Rescue Unit and a native of Attingal, Archana (33), a local resident and her friend Shivakrishnan (22).

The incident occurred around 12.15 a.m. on Monday. Archana, a mother of three, had reportedly jumped into the well after a heated argument with Shivakrishnan.

It was Shivakrishnan who informed the fire force about the incident. When the team arrived, Archana was still alive.

Firefighters, including scuba divers, quickly assessed the situation and spoke to her from the top of the well before launching the rescue operation.

Soni descended into the well using ropes and other equipment.

As he attempted to pull Archana up, the rope barrier suddenly gave way. Shivakrishnan, who was standing near the edge despite repeated warnings to stay back, lost his balance and fell in. Officials said Shivakrishnan, believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, ignored warnings from the fire force.

He had been leaning on the rope when it snapped, triggering the accident.

Soni was pulled out but had suffered severe head injuries from falling stone debris when the barrier collapsed.

Archana and Shivakrishnan were also recovered dead from the well.

Locals said Archana and Shivakrishnan had been living together for some time, and their quarrel is suspected to have prompted her to jump.

The children are now under the care of relatives.

The death of Soni Kumar, who entered the well without hesitation to save a life, has shocked the fire service.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Fire officials said the weakness of the rope barrier played a crucial role in the accident.