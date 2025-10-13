Tight Security In Jaipur Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit Today No-Fly Zone Declared

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day visit to Rajasthan on Monday, where he will inaugurate a state-level exhibition on India's new criminal laws at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Sitapura.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place. Drones will remain prohibited in the areas under Sanganer, Airport, Sanganer Sadar, Pratap Nagar, Jawahar Circle, Malviya Nagar, Bajaj Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar police stations during the VVIP movement.

An order to this effect has been issued by Additional Police Commissioner Dr Rameshwar Singh. More than 1,500 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security and traffic management at the airport, the venue, and along the route from the airport to the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura.

The deployment includes four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 11 Additional DCPs, 21 Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents of Police, 60 Inspectors, 1,000 constables, 500 traffic personnel, and three RAC companies. A Quick Reaction Team (QRT) will be stationed at both the airport and the venue. A full-dress rehearsal for the VVIP movement was conducted on Sunday. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inspected the venue on Sunday and issued necessary instructions to officials.

The exhibition will be held from October 13 to 18, marking one year since the implementation of the three new criminal codes -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- which came into effect on July 1, 2024. Along with the inauguration, the event will also mark the launch of projects worth rs 8,000 crore and the registration for 150 units of free electricity.

Several other public welfare schemes will also be unveiled during the program.

The six-day exhibition will showcase the transformative impact of the new legal framework through interactive demos, digital presentations, and live demonstrations. It aims to promote awareness and understanding of the concept of justice over punishment and highlight transparency, speed, and accessibility in the justice delivery system. Entry on the inaugural day (October 13) will be by invitation only.

From October 14 to 18, the exhibition will remain open to the public and stakeholders from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will also feature informative displays, competitions, selfie points, and food stalls, making it both educational and engaging.

Officials said the programme represents a significant step towards the vision of“New Laws for a New India”. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, and several dignitaries are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony.