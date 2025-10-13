Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Kareena, Kajol & More Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Party [Photos]

The Diwali celebrations kicked off with Manish Malhotra's party, where Bollywood stars like Hema Malini, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha dazzled with their stunning fashion choices and festive spirit.

At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in elegant outfits. Kajol also dazzled the crowd, enjoying the festivities alongside her daughter, adding to the star-studded celebration.

Rekha made a grand entrance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, dressed like a bride in a Kanjivaram saree adorned with heavy jewelry. Gauri Khan looked stunning in a dark red shimmery saree, adding to the festive glamour.

Malaika Arora stunned in a skin-colored gown adorned with metallic stars. Sonakshi Sinha posed gracefully alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, adding charm to the festive celebration.

Ishaan Khatter looked elegant in a cream churidar pajama-kurta, while Arjun Kapoor kept it sharp in an all-black outfit at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Ayushmann Khurrana attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with his wife and younger brother, as the trio happily posed together for photographers.

Shilpa Shetty's charm was on full display at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. She wore an Indo-Western outfit, looking gorgeous. Sidharth Malhotra was also seen in traditional attire.

Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff were also seen at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Both sported traditional looks. Karan wore a black kurta with golden work for the occasion.

Riteish Deshmukh was seen posing for photographers with his wife at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Dream Girl Hema Malini was also spotted at the event.

Yesteryear actress Neelam Kothari arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with her husband Samir Soni. Sanya Malhotra was also seen in a stylish look.

Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder gown at Manish Malhotra's party. Urmila Matondkar also looked beautiful in a silver shimmery outfit.