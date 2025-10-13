“Restricting Entry Of RSS Won't Bring Change Most Mlas Follow This Ideology,” Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Reacting to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding to ban RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that restricting RSS entry in certain places won't result much change because majority of MLAs, and MPs belong to this ideology.

Speaking to media, Pralhad Joshi said,“Previous Congress presidents, such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, everybody tried, but they were unable to defend their actions. RSS is the only organisation I believe in the entire world that is free from factionalism and division; it has grown to this level. Restricting entry in certain places won't change much because most states, ministers, the majority of the MLAs, and MPs belong to this ideology. From minister to prime minister to chief minister, many people are active members of the RSS.”

"The Muslim League was responsible for the division of the nation. People should understand the level of appeasement. They (Congress leaders) are sympathetic to the Muslim League, support PFI and SFI, and oppose nationalist forces because Congress never believes in nationalist ideology," he further added.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

He criticised the RSS, saying,“'Hindu khatre me hai, bacha zyaada paida karo,' yet its members remain bachelors. Why can't they marry and practice what they preach?”

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said,“I have requested the CM that RSS activities should not be allowed in government schools and colleges... RSS's activities brainwash young minds, which is not helping the nation or society. I've written to the CM to not allow RSS activities or their 'Baithaks', even in archaeological temples or state-owned temples. Let them do it in private homes... We have no problem with that but you can't use government grounds for their mass brainwashing... If this philosophy were so good, why aren't the BJP leaders' children involved in it? How many BJP leaders' children have taken Trishul Diksha? How many BJP leaders' children are Gaurakshaks and Dharam Rakshaks? How many BJP leaders' children come out in the open during any communal disturbance? RSS philosophy is only for the poor.”

He added further criticism of the organization's practices, saying,“The RSS people say 'Hindu khatre me hai, bacha zyaada paida karo', but they remain bachelors. Why can't they marry? Why can't they practice what they preach? This entire philosophy is against the Constitution. They are the ones who refused the Constitution and who want Manusmriti as the Constitution. How many BJP leaders practice the Manusmriti in their homes? Let them practice in their homes and then come and preach to others...”

Priyank Kharge has written a letter to the Chief Secretary, urging that permission should not be granted for RSS programs to be conducted in government school and college grounds.

He has also appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting that RSS programs should not be allowed in public parks and Muzrai (endowment) temples as well.

Priyank Kharge wrote,“An organisation called the Rashtriya Dasteyamsevaka Sangh is using government schools and public government grounds to organise demonstrations and hurl slogans, instilling negative thoughts in the minds of children.”

"The police are carrying out unauthorised demonstrations with sticks and are having a negative impact on the minds of innocent children and youth," the letter added.

"In the interest of the children, youth, public and the well-being of the society, I request you to ban all kinds of activities conducted by the RSS organization in the name of a branch, Sanghik or Baithak in government schools and government-aided schools and any government places including grounds, parks, temples of the Muzrai Department, places of the Archaeological Department," the Congress leader said.

