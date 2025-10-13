Short Week For Canadian Markets
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST) (Q3) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Markets are closed for Thanksgiving Day
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB optimism index (Sept.)
Featured Earnings
JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (Q3) EPS of $4.79 compared to $4.37 in the prior-year quarter.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (Q3) EPS of $2.78 cents, compared to $2.42 in the prior-year quarter.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) (Q2) EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.52 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Building Permits (Aug.) In July, the total value of building permits issued in Canada edged down $10.8 million (-0.1%) to $11.9 billion.
WednesdayU.S. Economic Lookahead
Consumer price index (Sept.)
Empire State manufacturing survey (Oct.)
Fed Beige Book (2 p.m. EDT)
Featured Earnings
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (Q3) EPS of $6.36, compared to $5.80 in the prior-year quarter.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (Q3 ) EPS for loss of 17 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (Q3) EPS of $2.03, compared to $1.88 the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
CREA Stats (Sept.) The number of home sales recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems edged up 1.1% on a month-over-month basis in August 2025. It was the best month of August for sales since 2021, and the fifth straight monthly increase in activity, making for a cumulative 12.5% since March.
Wholesale Trade (Aug.) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) rose 1.2% to $86.0 billion in July.
Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Aug.) Manufacturing sales increased 2.5% in July, driven primarily by higher sales in the transportation equipment, petroleum and coal product, and primary metal subsectors.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (Oct. 11)
U.S. retail sales (Sept.)
Producer price index (Sept.)
Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey (Oct.)
Business inventories ( Aug.)
Home builder confidence index (Oct.)
Featured Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) (Q3) EPS of $2.56 compared to $1.94 in the prior-year quarter.
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) (Q3) EPS of $1.22, compared to 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) (Q2) EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.56 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Housing Starts (August) The six-month trend in housing starts increased (1.6%) in August (267,259 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
New Motor Vehicle Sales (Aug.) There were 179,814 new motor vehicles sold in Canada in July, increasing 6.8% from July 2024. Sales in dollar terms were up 4.7% over the same period. Gains were observed in both the passenger cars (+11.1%) and trucks (+6.2%) sub-segments.
Featured Earnings
Colabor Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of 0.3 cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Xtract One Technologies Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 0.9 cents, compared to loss 0.1 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S. Economic Lookahead
Housing starts (Sept.)
Building permits (Sept.)
Import price index (Sept.)
Industrial production (Sept.)
Capacity utilization (Sept.)
Featured Earnings
American Express (NYSE:AXP) (Q3) EPS of $3.95 compared to $3.49 in the prior-year quarter.
HDFC Bank Ltd (NYSE: HDB) (Q2) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) (Q3) EPS of 98 cents, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
International Transactions in Securities (August) Foreign investors acquired $26.7 billion of Canadian securities in July, led by purchases of federal government debt instruments and equity securities. Meanwhile, Canadian investors added $17.4 billion of foreign securities to their portfolio, including a record investment in foreign bonds.
Featured Earnings
Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.B) (Q4) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to gain of six cents in the prior-year quarter.
