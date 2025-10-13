MD. Shinha Sarder - Founder And CEO Of IT Tech BD

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 12, 2025 10:19 am - MD. Shinha Sarder is known as the Founder and CEO of IT Tech BD who born on 5 November, 2004. He also known as an Entrepreneur, Musical Artist, Author, Researcher, YouTuber and Content Creator.

MD. Shinha Sarder is known as the Founder and CEO of IT Tech BD who born on 5 November , 2004. He also known as an Entrepreneur, Musical Artist, Author, Researcher, YouTuber and Content Creator. He regularly upload Content in YouTube, Facebook and other social media. He is a regular student at Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) program in the Northern University of Businesses and Technology, Khulna. He was a former student of Khulna Zilla School. His father (MD. Lutfor Rahaman) is a lawyer. His mother (Samima Sultana) is a private sector employee. He born into a Muslim family in Shirgati village, Aichgati UnionParishad, Khulna.

Family and Early Life:

Born into a Muslim family, Shinha grew up in a supportive and educated household. His father, MD. Lutfor Rahaman, is a respected lawyer, while his mother, Samima Sultana, works as a private sector employee. Their encouragement and guidance played a crucial role in shaping Shinha's outlook on education, discipline, and ambition.

He spent his early childhood in the calm surroundings of Shirgati village, which inspired his deep connection to community and culture.

Education:

Shinha's educational journey reflects his consistent dedication to learning and self-improvement. He began his schooling at the prestigious Khulna Zilla School, where he successfully completed his SSC in 2020 with a concentration in Science. Later, he pursued his HSC in 2022 from Ahsanullah College, Khulna, also from the Science Department.

Currently, he is a student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at The Northern University of Business and Technology, Khulna (NUBTK). His academic focus lies in software development, artificial intelligence, and digital innovation, which align closely with his professional aspirations.

Career and Achievements:

As the Founder and CEO of IT Tech BD, Shinha has been at the forefront of promoting technology-driven solutions and digital literacy among young learners. His vision is to build a platform where innovation meets opportunity, empowering the next generation to excel in the digital economy.

In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Shinha is also known for his creative works as a musical artist and author. His artistic journey began with a deep love for storytelling and music, which he expressed through original compositions and written works. He has also published several creative and research-oriented writings that reflect his analytical mindset and artistic sensitivity.

As a YouTuber and Content Creator, Shinha regularly uploads educational, motivational, and technical content on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms. His videos often focus on personal development, technology, and creativity, inspiring thousands of viewers to follow their passions and stay motivated.

Vision and Influence:

Shinha's mission is to inspire youth to embrace creativity, learning, and entrepreneurship in the digital era. Through his activities on social platforms and his leadership at IT Tech BD, he continues to motivate others to use technology as a tool for positive change.

Despite his young age, MD. Shinha Sarder represents a generation that believes in innovation, hard work, and continuous growth. With his commitment to education, technology, and art, he is steadily carving his place as one of Bangladesh's emerging voices in the tech and creative industries.