Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Corbion Reports The Progress Of Its Share Buyback Program 6 October 10 October 2025


2025-10-13 01:01:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its share buyback program announced on 1 September 2025.

During the week of 6 October up to and including 10 October 2025 a total of 35.578 shares were repurchased at an average price of €16.7661 for a total amount of €596,504.09

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €4,525,155.64 representing 45.25% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website:

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

Attachment

  • 2025 SBB weekly update 20251010

MENAFN13102025004107003653ID1110186299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search