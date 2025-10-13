Corbion Reports The Progress Of Its Share Buyback Program 6 October 10 October 2025
During the week of 6 October up to and including 10 October 2025 a total of 35.578 shares were repurchased at an average price of €16.7661 for a total amount of €596,504.09
To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €4,525,155.64 representing 45.25% of the overall share buyback program.
Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website:
This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.
