Lucidya Report Reveals The Digital Pulse Of Summer Travel 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While travelers filled cabins this summer, they also filled timelines. A new Summer Travel 2025 Report by Lucidya, the region's leading AI-Native Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, reveals how online conversations shaped the travel season across the Middle East and beyond.

Analyzing millions of social media posts, comments, and news mentions between June and August 2025, the report tracks how Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Kuwait Airways captured global attention topics ranging from viral campaigns to service-related controversies.

Emirates led the conversation with nearly 10,000 posts and over 167,000 engagements, driven by sponsorship activations such as the U.S. Open partnership and high-profile influencer collaborations. Qatar Airways maintained strong visibility, though service complaints about delays and baggage accounted for a notable share of mentions. Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways achieved positive sentiment through attentive service stories and smooth operations, proving that smaller carriers can still earn strong brand equity.

Lucidya's social listening analysis highlights key customer-experience lessons for airlines in a digitally driven market. Among them: communicate swiftly during disruptions, humanize service through crew recognition, and act on real-time passenger feedback to build long-term trust.

“Every traveler today is a storyteller,” shared Yara Milbes, Global VP Marketing at Lucidya.“The airlines that listen, adapt, and respond in real time will own the narrative and the loyalty of tomorrow's passengers.”

Inside the report:



The viral moments that defined the season's biggest airline conversations

Sentiment trends showing how praise and frustration evolved in real time

Benchmark comparisons across three leading Gulf carriers Data-backed lessons for CX and marketing leaders seeking to translate digital sentiment into business performance

With tourism positioned as a pillar of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and travel demand in the GCC projected to grow by double digits through 2026, understanding these digital signals has become vital. The Summer Travel 2025 Report provides a roadmap for CX leaders to translate online sentiment into measurable business outcomes.

To explore the full findings, including regional benchmarks, sentiment maps, and actionable insights for the aviation and travel industries, download the complete report here .

