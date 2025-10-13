Record-Breaking Turnout At 2025 Saudi Falcons And Hunting Exhibition

EINPresswire/ -- The 2025 Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition concluded on a record-breaking note, welcoming over 700,000 visitors in just ten days—the highest attendance in the event’s history. More than 1,400 exhibitors and brands from 47 countries participated, showcasing a variety of experiences and products across 28 specialized sectors at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham, north of Riyadh.The CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, Talal bin Abdulaziz Al-Shammisi, praised the country’s leadership for supporting efforts to preserve national heritage and related hobbies. He said the exhibition’s popularity reflects its position as a global hub combining cultural heritage with economic and tourism value.He added that the event has evolved beyond an annual showcase into a significant economic driver, stimulating sectors such as tourism, entertainment, handicrafts, and national products, while supporting falconers, investors, and entrepreneurs.This year’s exhibition featured two auctions: one for Mongolian and local falcons and another for camels, organized in partnership with the Saudi Camel Federation.International participation expanded with new zones including the Mongolian Falcons Zone, Saluki Museum, Chinese Pavilion, UNESCO World Heritage Najran Protected Area, Exhibition Safari, Future Falconer Village, Falconry Fashion Zone, Shleail Museum, Weapons Zone, Classic Cars Zone, and areas highlighting arts and traditional crafts.The event also hosted the Al-Melwah race, awarding 60 winners across six categories with a total of SAR 600,000 in prizes.The exhibition featured 23 diverse activities, including private falconry events, folkloric performances like the Saudi Ardah, equestrian shows combining horses and falcons, go-karting and 4x4 driving tracks, camel riding, shooting ranges, an Arabian horse drawing event, panel discussions, and over 30 workshops in various crafts and training disciplines.This year’s edition was strategically supported by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, and STC, highlighting institutional collaboration and Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a global destination for cultural and heritage events.

