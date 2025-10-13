Two-Thirds Of Tax Professionals Now Use AI, And Pricing Models Are Next In Line For Disruption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 64% of tax practitioners are now using generative AI in their work, but unclear policies and slow-moving cultures risk stalling progress. Meanwhile, client demand is pushing tax practices towards value-led and subscription-based pricing.

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tolley®, part of LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, released a new report – The AI pricing shift in tax. The findings show adoption of AI tools is accelerating at pace, with 64% of tax professionals now using AI in their day-to-day work, compared to 40% in February 2025. The proportion of practitioners with no plans to adopt AI remains low at just 8%.

AI is rapidly becoming embedded in tax workflows. Four-fifths (80%) of users say its main benefit is delivering work faster, while 70% cite improved client service and 55% highlight competitive advantage. Yet only 15% of tax professionals say AI is fully embedded in their strategy and operations, with most describing adoption as slow, experimental, or underfunded.

The report also reveals how AI is transforming client expectations around pricing. While billable hours remain dominant, many firms are already experimenting with fixed fees (41%), flat fees (38%), or phased pricing (20%). Interest is growing in AI-enabled billing models, with 26% of respondents considering subscription-based services and 20% exploring bundled offerings that combine AI outputs with expert review.

Commenting on the findings, Jonathan Scriven, Director of Tax Markets at LexisNexis, said:

“AI is fundamentally changing the economics of tax. Faster workflows and smarter insights are challenging the billable hour and creating pressure for value-led pricing. Organisations that adapt quickly will not only meet client expectations but also attract top talent and strengthen trust in their services.”

The report also highlights a potential talent risk for teams that fail to invest. One in five tax practitioners (20% private practice, 23% in-house) said they would consider leaving their organisation if it does not adequately adopt AI.

