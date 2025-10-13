Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued For Hyderabad City To See Rain In Next Few Hours, Says IMD

MENAFN - Live Mint) Parts of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, will experience light rain and thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speeds of less than 40 km/h in the next 2–3 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert. According to the nowcast on IMD's website at around 6 a on Monday, these districts are likely to see showers: B. Jagtial, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Khammam, Mahabubabad, M. Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Y. Bhadradri.

The weather agency has warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, which may also lead to traffic congestion. Earlier in the wee hours of Monday, Hyderabad had been placed under an orange alert indicating heavy rainfall, but the alert was later downgraded to yellow.

What Is the Forecast for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Across India?

The latest weather forecast indicates significant rain and thunderstorm activity across several regions of India, particularly in the South Peninsula, East, Central, and Northeast regions over the coming week.

Also read | Weather alert! Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, check IMD's forecast for national capital, other part

What Are the South India Weather Warnings?

South Peninsular India should prepare for a period of unsettled weather. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in some or isolated places.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala from October 12 to 18.

South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam can expect isolated heavy rainfall on October 13 and 14.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30–40 km/h) are forecast over Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema & Telangana between October 12 and 16.

Read | Delhi breathes like a smoker again! National capital AQI inches closer to 'poor' category ahead of winter

Lakshadweep will also experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on October 12 and 13.

What Is the Forecast for East and Central India?

East and Central India will see specific warnings over Odisha and surrounding areas.

Odisha is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall, along with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some isolated places, on October 12.

Also Read | Overnight rain cools capital; IMD issues Orange alert for Delhi, Yellow for....

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected over Odisha from October 12 to 14.

The same lightning activity is forecast for Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh between October 14 and 16.

What Is the Thunderstorm Alert for Northeast India?

A thunderstorm alert has been issued for Northeast India on October 12. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.