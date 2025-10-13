Ahoi Ashtami 2025: From Vrat Rituals, Tithi, Puja Muhurat, Moonrise Time To Upvas Duration - All About Ahoi Athe
Ahoi Ashtami, observed eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth, is similar to the later. Also known as Ahoi Aathe, is the eighth day of the month or Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the month of Kartik.
Ashtami tithi will commence on October 13 at 12:24 PM and conclude on October 14 at 11:09 AM. Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat will be of 1 hour and 14 minutes duration while the exact time as per Drik Panchang is given below.
Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 5:59 PM to 07:13 PM
Sanjh (evening) time for sighting Stars - 6:22 PM
Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami - 11:31 PMAlso Read | 50 Viral prompts to create retro-style 90's saree portraits for Diwali 2025 Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Upvas
Traditionally, Ahoi Ashtami upvas is broken during twilight after sighting stars in the night sky. Meanwhile, some devotees break their fast after sighting the moon. Widely celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across North India, this festival falls eight days before the most auspicious event Diwali.Also Read | Stock market holidays on Diwali, Dhanteras: Check Muhrat Trading details Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Rituals
From beginning the day with puja rituals, to sighting the stars in the evening to break the fast, women use akshat, roli and milk to worship the image of Ahoi Mata. Devotees light a diya with desi ghee and offer the bhog prasad to the Goddess.Also Read | Muhurat trading: PL Capital suggests 8 stocks with 28-58% upside potential Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha (legend)
The legendary tale is based on the story of a village woman living near a dense forest who had seven sons. To prepare for Diwali , she decided to repair and decorate her house. She accidently killed some hoglets with spade while digging the soil as she tried to renovate the house. Days later, all her seven sons were nowhere to be found. Seeking atonement for her sin, she decided to worship Goddess Ahoi on Ashtami and performed Ahoi Mata Puja. Pleased with her devotion and honesty, Goddess Ahoi appeared before her and granted long lives for her sons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment