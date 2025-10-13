Israel Launches Operation“Returning Home” To Free Hostages Held By Hamas

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced the launch of Operation "Returning Home," aimed at bringing back hostages held by Hamas.

In a post on X, the IDF stated,“The IDF is now launching Operation 'Returning Home' to return our hostages from Hamas captivity. In a few hours we will all be reunited, one people, embraced and united.”

Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said the operation marks a significant achievement for Israel following sustained military and diplomatic efforts.

"The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with the complementary diplomatic measures, constitute a victory over Hamas," Zamir said. He added that Israel would continue working to ensure the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the state and its civilians.

Amid these ongoing efforts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is ready to receive its hostages "immediately," signaling the government's preparedness to act swiftly in coordination with the military's new operation.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israel-Hamas conflict has killed at least 67,806 people and wounded 1,70,066 since October 2023.

During the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, 1,139 people were killed in Israel, and about 200 were taken captive.

The Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu discussed the latest developments with Israel's Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brigadier-General (Res.) Gal Hirsch.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said,“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just spoken with Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch. Prime Minister Netanyahu: 'Israel is prepared and ready to immediately receive all of our hostages.'”

As part of the deal outlined by US President Donald Trump, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli hostages and allow the immediate provision of "full aid" to Gaza, which has faced severe food shortages and famine in some regions, CBS News reported.

Hours ahead of the expected release of hostages from Gaza under the US-brokered ceasefire deal, Israel's President Isaac Herzog addressed crowds gathered at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, calling the agreement "a historic moment" that could reshape the Middle East despite its challenges.

"It's important to say this agreement is not simple. It will include some very painful elements, and they already are painful," Herzog said, without specifying details.“But we understand that this is a historic moment that can also provide a genuine horizon of hope and change for the Middle East.”

Herzog added that Israel is "eagerly awaiting" the arrival of US President Donald Trump on Monday.

"We want to welcome him among us, to thank him from the bottom of our hearts, him and his team, for their tremendous effort, as well as the mediators and everyone who took part," he said.

He further added that Israel wants the US“to build the next stages of the deal so that we will see real change in Israel and the Middle East, in Gaza and everywhere, that will bring us true change and hope.”

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel, citing its sources, reported that Hamas has told mediators it will move up the release of hostages in Gaza to today, earlier than the planned Monday deadline, if Israel agrees to free at least two of seven high-profile Palestinian prisoners it is seeking.

A new round of talks began this morning between Israel and Hamas to resolve outstanding issues related to the list of prisoners to be released under the first phase of Washington's Gaza ceasefire deal.

