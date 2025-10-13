Eight Injured As Woman Falls On Footoverbridge Stairs At Bardhaman Railway Station

Purba Bardhaman: Eight people were injured on Sunday evening at Bardhaman railway station after a woman lost her balance on the footoverbridge and fell down the stairs, officials said.

According to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Howrah, Vishal Kapoor, the incident occurred around 5:30 pm between platforms 4 and 5. He said the eight injured include five women and three men, all of whom have been admitted to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment. Kapoor added that the railways are providing full support to the affected passengers.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, Vishal Kapoor said,“Around 5.30 pm, when a lady was coming down at the platform numbers 4 and 5. She lost her balance and after the woman fell, her weight impacted other passengers sitting on the footoverbridge stairs, causing them to lose their balance and fall...Eight people got injured, five females and three males...They have been admitted to the hospital...Railways is extending all support to the injured...”

Earlier, Indian Railways also issued a statement, stating that the Railway Protection Force and staff immediately attended to the injured, who were taken to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment.

The statement also clarified that there was no stampede, the crowd remained normal, and no casualties occurred.

"This evening, a woman travelling from the footoverbridge at Bardhaman station lost her balance and fell on the footoverbridge stairs. After the woman fell, her weight impacted other passengers sitting on the footoverbridge stairs, causing them to lose their balance and fall. RPF and railway staff deployed on the platform immediately attended to them. Railway doctors were also present. The three injured have been sent to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment. It is clarified that there was no stampede, and the crowd was normal. Furthermore, there were no casualties. The three injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment," as per the statement from Indian Railways.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

