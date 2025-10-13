Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Finally Breaks Silence On Arijit Singh Fallout, Clears Misunderstanding

On Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan addressed his rumored fallout with Arijit Singh, revealing there was no real enmity. He admitted the misunderstanding was on his part, and they remain good friends.

In a heartfelt revelation on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan addressed the long-standing rumours about his supposed fallout with singer Arijit Singh. He clarified that there was never any real enmity between them and admitted that the misunderstanding was entirely on his side. Salman emphasized that they are, in fact, good friends, putting an end to years of speculation.

The controversy dates back to the 2014 Star Guild Awards, where Arijit Singh, fresh off his massive hit "Tum Hi Ho," accepted an award. Salman, hosting the event, jokingly teased Arijit, asking if he had been asleep. Arijit's witty comeback,“You guys put me to sleep”, amused the audience but apparently didn't sit well with Salman. This exchange was misinterpreted, leading to rumours of a rift between the two stars

Following the incident, gossip spread that Salman Khan had sidelined Arijit's versions of songs in his films. Notably, Arijit's rendition of“Jag Ghoomeya” from Sultan was replaced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Fans speculated this was due to the fallout, fueling further controversy over the years.

In 2016, Arijit Singh addressed the controversy himself with a public apology on social media. He asked Salman for forgiveness, clarifying that his remarks were never meant to offend and were a result of poor timing and misunderstood humour. Despite his sincere apology, neither Salman nor Arijit publicly resolved the issue until now.

With Salman's recent admission on Bigg Boss 19, the curtain finally falls on a decade-old misunderstanding. Their friendship, it seems, remains intact, and fans can look forward to seeing their bond grow without any lingering doubts or rumours.