WWE's Crown Jewel Sparks Controversy After Travis Scott's Sudden Erasure From Cena's Legacy

John Cena's retirement tour made a stop in Perth, Australia, where he battled AJ Styles in a match filled with nostalgia and high-impact moments. The bout featured both men trading finishers from their past rivals, culminating in Cena delivering a Tombstone Piledriver followed by an Attitude Adjustment to secure the win.

However, the pre-show video package celebrating Cena's legacy noticeably excluded a key moment from WrestleMania 41 Night Two, his Undisputed WWE Championship win over Cody Rhodes, which had been aided by rapper Travis Scott. The omission raised eyebrows, especially given Scott's dramatic involvement in that match.

Sources suggest WWE has quietly distanced itself from Scott following a backstage fallout earlier this year. Plans were reportedly in place for Cena and Scott to team up at Money in the Bank, but those were scrapped after tensions escalated. WWE later removed Scott from the 2K25 DLC lineup, signaling a deeper rift.

Former WWE star David Otunga spoke on TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, revealing that Scott's time backstage was marred by controversy. Otunga claimed Scott didn't approach his role with the same seriousness as other celebrity guests like Bad Bunny or Logan Paul. He also mentioned that Scott injured Cody Rhodes during a segment, which led to significant backstage heat.

Otunga added that Scott's performance was seen as sloppy, and his behavior didn't sit well with WWE officials. Fans were reportedly upset-not in the way a heel draws heat, but in a way that suggested genuine frustration. This reaction, combined with internal concerns, may have led WWE to erase Scott's involvement from Cena's farewell narrative.

With no mention of Scott in the Crown Jewel tribute and his removal from upcoming content, it appears WWE has closed the door on any future collaboration. His brief but memorable stint now seems to be quietly written out of the company's history.