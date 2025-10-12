Stop Overpaying - Here's How 15 Canadian Stores Will Match Or Beat Prices So You Never Waste Money Again

A great way to save money on a shopping trip is to look out for price match guarantees or price beating policies. Participating stores will usually ask for either a digital or physical proof that a competitor is offering that exact item for a lower price. Not only can price match policies save you money on groceries, electronics and other items, but they can also save you time and the hassle of making multiple stops to pick up items you want to buy.

And if you want to price match - you're not alone. According to a Statista survey, about 46% of Canadian shoppers look for price-matching opportunities. So, if you want to cut costs and make your next shopping trip easier, here's a list of the most popular Canadian stores where is pays to price match.

What stores price match in Canada? Electronics Stores 1. Does Best Buy price match?

Up until 2024, Best Buy had a generous price matching policy; however, the big box electronic store finally reviewed and revised their price matching policy and made updates. These days, customers can price match products sold directly by the store but limits the price matching policy when it comes to some online-only sellers. Also, refurbished items are excluded from price-matching. Still, for all other products, the Best Buy 'Low Price Guarantee' states that if you find a lower price either online, in-store or in print, you can match the price before you purchase or within 30 days of purchase with the original receipt. Additionally, if Best Buy's price drops after you make a purchase, you're also eligible for a refund of the difference within 30 days.

2. How to price match at Staples?

In order to take advantage of Staples' price match policy, you need to present proof of a lower advertised price from an authorized Canadian dealer, excluding eBay and Amazon, at the time of purchase or within 30 days (14 days for electronics). Its price match policy even specifies that if a competitor offers a bonus, such as a product that Staples carries or a gift card, it'll match both the price and bonus offer. Like Best Buy, Staples also updated their price matching policy in 2024 so that the price matching policy cannot be applied to marketplace sellers.

Home stores 3. Does Home Depot price match?

Home Depot's 'Price Guarantee' policy differs based on the competitor. If the lower price is from a retail store, Home Depot will match the price and beat it by 10%. For online-only stores, Home Depot won't beat the price but will still match it. There are some products that aren't covered by the Price Guarantee policy, so check with Home Depot before purchasing.

4. How to price match Lowe's

As of 2023, Lowe's was acquired by RONA. Some Lowe's stores in Canada are being converted to RONA+ and may have slightly different policies; however, if you find a Lowe location just ask to confirm that the Lowe's commitment to match a competitor's lower price is still valid for purchases both online and in-store.

5. What is Leon's price match policy?

Leon's offers a 30-day price guarantee with its 'Integrity Pricing' policy if you find a lower price elsewhere. Be sure to look out for the fine print here. To qualify for a price match, the product must come from the same local trading area, include the same terms and conditions, and if financing, the terms need to be identical as well.

6. How does Rona price match?

Rona offers price matching, as well as an additional 10% off for major appliances that are at least $1 cheaper than Rona's listed price. The policy is valid both in-store and online and for competitors from brick-and-mortar stores.

7. What kind of price matching does The Brick offer?

The Brick offers a tiered price match policy with different rules for different products. For appliances, you have 30 days from pick-up or delivery to match a competitor's price, with an additional 20% off. For mattresses, you have 90 days, and The Brick will beat the price by 10%. For everything else, you have 30 days to claim a price match.

Groceries 8. Does No Frills price match?

The No Frills "Won't be Beat" policy states that if you find a lower price from a locally-based major competitor, you can show an ad or receipt to get a price match. If you're looking to save cash while racking up as many PC Optimum points as possible, shopping and price matching at No Frills is a great option.

9. Does FreshCo price match?

FreshCo will price match four items in a grocery haul from other local supermarkets with competitive pricing. This policy doesn't apply to special promotions and loyalty program discounts or on items like tobacco, liquor, prescriptions and more.

10. How does Giant Tiger price match?

Giant Tiger has an Ad Match Guarantee policy where it'll beat the advertised price of any local competitor by $0.01. Items must be carried in-store and this policy excludes special promos such as "buy 2 get 1 free," clearance sales and online offers.

11. Does Maxi price match?

Maxi is a supermarket located only in Quebec, but it will price-match any competitor's price. Simply make sure the item is the identical and that Maxi carries it, and you'll be able to get the item for a lower price. However, similar to FreshCo, you can only match up to four units per visit.

12. Does Real Canadian Superstore price match?

As part of the Loblaw's family, you can collect PC Optimum points and price match at the Real Canadian Superstore, similar to No Frills. Its price matching policy allows you to match prices from local major supermarkets on up to four items.

Other retailers 13. Does Costco price match?

Costco claims it already offers the most competitive pricing on everyday items, so it doesn't have a price matching policy. However, it does offer price adjustments. If an item you purchase in Costco or online, at Costco, drops within 30 days of purchase, you can apply to get a refund of the difference.

14. Does Toys 'R' Us price match?

Toys 'R' Us will do price adjustments for items that are reduced in price. It will refund you the difference within 30 days of your purchase. It doesn't do in-store and online price matching to other retailers' prices.

15. Does PetSmart offer price matching?

For in-store purchases, PetSmart will match a competitor's lower price if the item is in stock. This policy doesn't cover online sites or catalogues or special promo pricing such as“buy 1 get 1 free.” For online price matches, PetSmart will match the price of identical products from online retailers, except for online marketplaces like Amazon or eBay.

How does price matching work?

Before you start looking for a price match everywhere you go, you should know the different ways price guarantees work.

Price matching refers to when a retailer matches the lower price of its competitor. This can be done either at the time of purchase or within a grace period after you've already made your purchase.

Price beating works a little differently, but it's especially worth taking advantage of since it'll save you even more. As an example, a retailer might offer a price beating policy by first matching the advertised competitor's price and then beating it by a percentage of the difference, often 10%. This can really pay off with big-ticket items like TVs or appliances.

Finally, most retailers that offer price matching will also match their own prices. For example, if you buy a new laptop at full price and the following week it goes on sale and drops by $100, you're entitled to get a refund for the difference.

What to look out for when price matching

Retailers will happily match a price as long as it fits the stipulations outlined in their policies. Most price matching policies are relatively strict, so before you head back to the store or contact customer service, look out for these details:



The lower price needs to be from an authorized Canadian dealer. This means the competitor offering the lower price has to be both in Canada and authorized to sell that product.

Special event pricing isn't included in the policy. Usually, pricing during special promotional events such as Boxing Day or Black Friday isn't covered.

Items need to be identical. That means everything down to the brand, model and colour need to be exactly the same.

The item needs to be new and in stock. The point of a price match is that you can go to a competitor and buy the same item, new in the box, right away and for a cheaper price. Take hidden costs into account. When price matching an item from a competitor you find online, look at the shipping and handling costs since this will be added before price matching is applied.

Read the fine print

When it comes to price matching, it's always important to read the fine print. Before heading out to the store, make sure to read the store's price matching policy on their website to make sure you're eligible. Remember, price matching is up to the discretion of the store - it's not a consumer right. Still, price matching works most of the time so it's always worth scoping out the competition before making a purchase. Start making it a habit, and price matching will soon become one of your go-to ways to save money while shopping.

Bottom line

Price matching can be one of the simplest ways to save money in Canada, but every store's policy has fine print. Always confirm the details on the retailer's website before heading out. With a little planning, you can cut costs and still earn rewards on your everyday purchases.

FAQs Does Loblaws price match?

Not all Loblaws stores price match, but the ones that do include: Real Canadian Superstore, Maxi and No Frills.

Does Food Basics price match?

Food Basics does not price match, but deals and savings from the grocer can be brought to stores that do perform price matches.

Does Metro price match?

Metro does not price match.

Which grocery stores price match?

Groceries stores that price match include: Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Maxi, Giant Tiger, FreschCo, No Frills.

Does Shoppers Drug Mart price match?

No, Shoppers Drug Mart does not price match, but it does offer value to its customers through its loyalty program PC Optimum, personalized deals and special discounts.

Does Best Buy price match?

Best Buy does offer price match with its 'Low Price Guarantee'. If you find a lower price either online, in-store or in print, you can match the price before you purchase or within 30 days of purchase with the original receipt. Additionally, if Best Buy's price drops after you make a purchase, you're also eligible for a refund of the difference within 30 days.

-with files from Romana King

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.