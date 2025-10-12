403
Minister Of Municipality Meets Saudi, Syrian And Somali Ministers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah met Sunday with Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah al-Hogail, on the sidelines of 3rd Qatar Real Estate Forum. The meeting discussed ways to enhance co-operation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia in areas of common interest, particularly in the fields of municipalities, urban and real estate planning, and smart cities.
HE al-Attiyah met also met with Syrian Minister of Local Administration and Environment Mohammad Anjarani on the sidelines of the Forum. The meeting discussed ways to enhance co-operation between Qatar and Syria in areas of common interest.
HE the Minister of Municipality also met with Somali Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction, and Housing Dr Elmi Mohamud Nur, where they discussed ways to enhance co-operation between the two countries in areas of common interest.
