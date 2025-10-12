Game Studios Lauded In UK Workplace Awards

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A total of 23 game development firms were honoured at the UK Best Places to Work Awards 2025, held at the Royal Institution in London on 2 October. Among the winners were Playground Games, Behaviour Interactive, NaturalMotion, Rare and Fireshine Games, which were recognised across categories including diversity, environmental impact and corporate social responsibility.

Playground Games secured the top spot in the large-company category. In the mid-tier group, studios such as Behaviour Interactive, NaturalMotion, Rocksteady, Maverick Games and Wushu Studios earned awards. The small-company category featured a broad range of names, including Fireshine Games, Tanglewood Games, Uplift Games, Nosebleed Interactive, and Swipe Right PR. Fireshine also became a focal point, celebrating the recognition of its commitment to culture and employee experience.

Beyond size-based awards, the ceremony also highlighted individual and thematic honours. Alison Lacy, COO of Radical Forge, was named the G Into Gaming Award recipient for transformative leadership. Behaviour Interactive clinched the Corporate Social Responsibility Award, while Maverick Games took home the Diversity Award. Rare won the Environmental Award, and Observer Interactive was singled out for achievement in education. NaturalMotion claimed the Training and Development Award, while Wushu Studios was commended for health and wellbeing initiatives.

The awards are organised by GamesIndustry. biz with support from sponsors including Amiqus, Games London, ICO Partners, Lighthouse Games and Playground Games. The event underscores a growing focus within the UK games sector on improving workplace culture, sustainability, inclusivity and professional growth.

Fireshine Games, for example, celebrated its inclusion in the winner roster by emphasising its“supportive, creative and inclusive” environment as core to the studio's identity. MLC Studio also highlighted that this marks their second consecutive win in this programme, suggesting consistency of internal practices. Several studios reinforced that the awards reflect long-term investments in employee development, community engagement, and environmental policies.

Throughout the industry, the awards signal shifting expectations: studios are increasingly judged not only on output but on ethics, diversity, and holistic staff well-being. AI integration, remote-work balance, and hybrid models are cited within conversations inside studios as pressing pressures, and the awards appear to validate those that are navigating them credibly.

