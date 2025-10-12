School Break In UAE: Some Parents Spend Up To Dh1,500 Per Week On Mid-Term Camps

As the half-term break begins, some UAE parents are forking out over Dh 1,500 a week for mid-term camps that run just a few hours a day.

The break for most international schools is set for October 13 to 17, 2025.

However, not all families are sold on the idea, with some questioning whether the camps match their child's interests - or whether the cost and logistics are worth it.

From high-priced structured programmes to short family getaways or simply letting children rest, parents in the UAE are taking a variety of approaches to juggling work, school breaks, and children's activities.

Parents shell out big for short-term camps

“For me, it's peak season - Halloween is one of the busiest times at work. So, if I can send my kids to a camp where they're occupied for a few hours in the morning, it really helps. That's primarily my reason,” said Bhavna Mulchandani, mother of two boys and Marketing Director at Party Zone LLC.“Honestly, the weather isn't great yet, and if they're home, they end up spending too much time on screens. At least at camp, they're active, playing sports, and those five to six hours are well spent.”

Mulchandani's children, Ishaan in Year 3 and Armaan in Year 5, attend the Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills (DIA EH) camp at their school, a multisport programme that allows them to try different activities.“I'm sending them for just three days this time and I'll be paying Dh550 for three days, or people have the option of paying Dh850 for the full week. There's also a sibling discount of over 10 per cent or so... therefore I pay Dh440 for my younger one. Altogether, it comes to Dh990 for both kids for three days, which I think is reasonable,” added the Singaporean-Indian expat.

Other parents are drawn to camps that have a creative focus.

“I'm thinking of sending my 5- and 7-year-old to The Time Trek Camp at OliOli. I really like that place - it's so educational, with hands-on, creative, and playful learning experiences in all their interactive galleries,” said Laila Daouk, a Jordanian mother of two.“I work part-time in the mornings, so I'll have the nanny take them there for a few hours. The camp costs between Dh890 and Dh1,190 per child depending on the package, but at least they'll be spending their time productively instead of just being at home. It's hard to fit physical activity into their day without a structured camp, and parents like me still need to work.”

Diverse approaches to school breaks

Meanwhile, not all families are keen on enrolling their children in camps.

Shun Khin Shun Lae Tha, a Myanmar expat, said,“I am not sending my child to camp this year - just planning a short trip to Abu Dhabi for two or three days. We'll visit Yas Island attractions, where there's a complimentary entry to the theme park. I'll continue working remotely during that time.”

She continued,“The remaining days my daughter will attend her regular gymnastics classes - three times a week for two hours. She's in Grade 4 now, and as she's growing up, she doesn't need me to keep her constantly engaged. She's more independent - she can play with her friends and keep herself busy, so I don't feel the need to enroll her in a camp anymore. What I don't like about these camps is that they're often not tailored to specific age groups. Children are just grouped together under broad categories, usually divided into only two groups. That's a big concern for me.”

American expat Natalia Miranda also decided against camps this year.

“The weather is improving, so I plan to have my son outdoors for a few hours each day. He'll continue boxing twice a week, along with his English and Math tuition, both online and in-person. With GITEX happening this week, traveling will be nearly impossible, and parents won't be able to take extended time off either. Anish is in Year 5 now, and the curriculum is much tougher, so he mostly just wants to rest and we want to allow that. We usually continue with US History and Bible study daily, so that's part of the schedule also. I typically work during GITEX, so I know the traffic will be challenging, making logistics a bit tricky if he is put in a camp. So, we've decided against it. However, I've taken a day off in the middle of the week to manage things.”