After The United States Imposed A 100% Tariff On China, The Amount Of Cryptocurrency Liquidations Hit A New High, Causing Significant Market Fluctuations

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Guest Contribution – To maintain stable returns amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices, Arc Miner focuses on risk hedging and passive income.

On October 10th, the United States Goverment's 100% tariffs on China triggered panic in the crypto market, leading to a sharp correction in the past 24 hours. Approximately 1.5 million traders were liquidated, with approximately $9.55 billion in open interest liquidated. This represented approximately $8 billion in long positions and $1.55 billion in short positions. Bitcoin and Ethereum were hit the hardest, with losses of approximately $1.37 billion and $1.26 billion, respectively. HTX reported the largest single BTC/USDT liquidation of approximately $87.53 million. Some traders speculated that this USD liquidation could reach nearly $10 billion, a record high.



How can you hedge risks and lock in stable returns?

Choose ARC cloud mining as a stable income channel. Platforms like Arc Miner, through smart computing contracts, allow users to earn stable daily returns even during market downturns, eliminating the risk of price fluctuations.



For example:

The rise and fall of Bitcoin does not affect our platform; we provide a fixed daily return in USD. Bitcoin's recent volatility has been significant. Our platform's current mining project offers the highest returns ever, and the income is fixed. Return decisions are made by UK financial analysts, and principal and returns are guaranteed on the platform and uniformly overseen by regulators. Our professional team provides hedging, ensuring no losses even in case of price drops. Your income is fixed during the contract period and is unaffected by the BTC price. You receive your profits in USD, which are converted to BTC daily.



Why choose Arc Miner?

1: 24/7 customer support, with a quick response time of 1-3 minutes.

2: Multi-currency deposits and withdrawals, supporting mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDC, and BNB.

3: Powered by green energy, environmentally friendly and efficient.

4: 70+ mining farms worldwide, with 6 years of stable operation.

5: Top-tier security, SSL encryption and cold wallet storage.

6: High returns, low costs, no hidden fees.

7: Flexible contract options, offering short-term and long-term income.



How to get started:

1: Visit the Arc Miner official website and create an account. (Receive a $15 bonus.)

2: Securely connect your digital wallet to the platform for fast deposits and withdrawals.

3: Select one or more mining contracts that best suit your capital size.

4: Start mining with one click. The system will automatically calculate your daily returns, making it easy to earn passive income.



Arc Miner Mining Contract Options: (Please visit the official contract page for more details )

⦁ [Free Mining Contract] Principal: $15, 1-day term, total return: $15.6

⦁ [Trial Contract] Principal: $100, 2-day term, total return: $107.4

⦁ [Classic Mining Contract] Principal: $500, 6-day term, total return: $540.5

⦁ [Classic Mining Contract] Principal: $2,500, 20-day term, total return: $3,225

⦁ [Premium Mining Contract] Principal: $10,000, 40-day term, total return: $16,560

⦁ [Super Mining Contract] Principal: $100,000, 50-day term, total return: $205,500

Everything is safe and transparent-officially operated, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere. Download the official app with one click, and it's available for both Apple and Android phones.



Summary:

In the uncertain crypto market, Arc Miner provides users with a secure, transparent, and sustainable profit opportunity. No need to monitor market fluctuations or worry about price swings. Choose Arc Miner and see the continuous growth of your crypto assets, easily embarking on your passive income journey.

Wealth belongs to those who take the initiative. If you're looking for a safe and stable path to wealth growth, join Arc Miner now and start earning with the“automated mining + daily income” combination!



Official Website:

Contact Email: ...

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Advertisements placed in our Guest Contribution sections are in no way intended as endorsements of the advertised products, services, or related advertiser claims by NewsroomPanama, the website's owners, affiliated societies, or the editors. Read more here.