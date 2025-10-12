IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In 11 TN Districts Today
According to the IMD's latest bulletin, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
The department said that thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in isolated areas, especially over hilly and interior regions. The forecast indicates that districts, including Coimbatore and Tiruppur -- particularly the hilly belts -- along with Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal, are expected to experience heavy rainfall during the day.
Similarly, Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, and Dharmapuri districts have also been placed under a heavy rain watch.
Meanwhile, the weather over Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy. The city and its suburbs may experience light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunder and lightning during the evening or night hours.
The IMD added that the maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to hover between 32 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees, while the minimum temperature may settle around 26 degrees.
The weather department has advised people in vulnerable areas to stay alert and avoid venturing into waterlogged zones.
Farmers have been urged to take precautions to protect their harvested crops and livestock, as rainfall activity is likely to continue intermittently in the coming days.
The current weather conditions are attributed to moisture-laden winds and the presence of a trough of low pressure extending across the southern peninsula, which is enhancing rainfall intensity over Tamil Nadu's western and southern districts.
Authorities have also been instructed to monitor water levels in rivers and reservoirs, especially in regions like the Nilgiris and Coimbatore, where continuous heavy rainfall could trigger landslides or flash floods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment