T20 World Cup Qualifier: Heartbreak For UAE In Super Six Game Against Nepal

The UAE suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat to Nepal in a Super Six match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025/26 at Al Amerat in Oman on Sunday.

Chasing 141, the UAE were restricted to 139 for nine in the qualifying tournament for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Alishan Sharafu (58 off 40 balls, 3 fours and 5 sixes) launched a stunning attack on Nepal. But the UAE suffered a middle-order collapse after the prolific young batter fell in the 14th over.

From 88 for two, the UAE slumped to 96 for six in the space of 14 balls.

All-rounder Dhruv Parashar (32 off 18 balls) tried his best to drag the team over the line, but Nepal held their nerve to clinch a thrilling win.

Earlier, the UAE bowlers maintained a tight line to restrict Nepal to 140 for six.

Opener Aasif Sheikh scored 51, but the UAE attack never allowed the other Nepal batters to convert their starts.

The UAE will hope to bounce back in their next game against Samoa on Wednesday.

The top three teams in the Super Six will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.