Man Shot In The Head At Alabama's Dothan Mall - Wiregrass Commons Evacuated
Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens confirmed to a local ABC-affiliate that multiple individuals were shot near the Dillard's department store. The incident took place at the mall located at 900 Commons Drive.Watch the video here:
Police noted that the individual shot during the incident is also the suspect in a murder investigation, according to a report by WTVY.
He sustained a gunshot wound to the head, though his current condition has not been publicly disclosed. Authorities revealed that the suspect had been the subject of a statewide search for several days before the shooting, said the report.
According to several reports, authorities confirmed that the incident was the result of a personal dispute between individuals with a history of conflict.
According to police, the situation escalated when several people entered a barber shop inside the mall and made threatening remarks toward a customer who was getting a haircut. The threats intensified as firearms were drawn. The individual in the barber chair was also armed, contributing to the exchange of gunfire.
