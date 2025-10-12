Syria Enters Global Tech Stage With GITEX Debut

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai - The Syrian Pavilion will make its first appearance at GITEX Expand North Star 2025, opening from 12 to 15 October, under the banner“Syria is Online.” This marks a milestone in Syria's efforts to reconnect with the international innovation community and attract investment for its fledgling tech ecosystem.

The pavilion is being organised by SYNC, the Syria-Next Conference network, and backed by the Syrian Business Council and the U. S.–Syria Business Council. It aims to provide Syrian startups a platform to showcase digital solutions, engage in pitching sessions, facilitate panel discussions, and establish connections with global investors and industry partners.

Bassel Yassine Ojjeh, Chairman of SYNC and project lead for the pavilion, stated that the initiative intends to generate 25,000 tech-related jobs over five years through strengthened collaboration and external funding. He emphasised that GITEX offers“a vital step ... to showcase Syrian talent and build partnerships that open doors for a new generation shaping the digital future.”

The pavilion will include startup pitch showcases, interactive tech talks, and networking forums. It plans to highlight projects in sectors such as fintech, AI, e-commerce, digital health and creative tech. Several Syrian entrepreneurs have already submitted entries, and a curated selection will present on the main stages of Expand North Star.

The move aligns with a broader expansion of national pavilions in this year's GITEX edition. Brazil is participating as the Country Partner, and new delegations from Serbia, Hong Kong, Canada and Ecuador are set to join the global tech showcase. The event is expected to host over 1,800 startups and 1,000 investors managing over USD 1 trillion AUM, turning Dubai into a tech capital for dealflow.

Despite decades of conflict and economic sanctions, Syria retains a reservoir of technical talent across its population, especially among youth and diaspora communities. SYNC was founded with the objective of bridging Syrian innovators in Silicon Valley and the diaspora with on-ground talent, thereby facilitating collaboration, mentorship, and capital flows. The 2025 edition of SYNC was held in Damascus earlier this year, bringing together local technologists and overseas experts to discuss ecosystem development.

Still, Syrian tech ambitions face significant headwinds. Infrastructure deficits, internet connectivity constraints, regulatory uncertainties, difficulties in accessing cross-border payment systems, and war-induced economic fragmentation continue to challenge the sector's scalability. International sanctions and distrust around financial compliance also complicate foreign investment.

To mitigate these risks, the pavilion's backers aim to frame Syria's entry into the tech market as more than symbolic. Organisers say they are structuring due diligence frameworks, matchmaking with vetted investors, and post-event follow-up mechanisms to sustain momentum beyond the exhibition.

