E-Invoicing, E-Receipts Essential For Cost Verification, VAT Refunds: ETA Chief
Abdel Aal explained that issuing e-invoices for business-to-business (B2B) transactions and e-receipts for dealings with end consumers are now fundamental components in verifying business costs, recording expenses, and claiming VAT refunds.
She warned that any transactions not documented through the approved digital systems will not be recognized by the ETA, in line with the implementation timelines already announced. Compliance is therefore critical for ensuring that tax filings and returns are accurate and eligible for refunds or deductions.
“The move to digital is not just a regulatory requirement-it is an opportunity for businesses to enhance financial and administrative performance, reduce risk, and promote greater transparency,” Abdel Aal stated.
She reiterated the ETA's ongoing commitment to supporting businesses through this transition, offering free technical support and comprehensive guidance to help taxpayers fully integrate with the e-tax platforms. Abdel Aal encouraged any remaining non-compliant businesses to register promptly, noting that the authority is prepared to assist at every step of the process.
As part of its digital transformation strategy, the ETA is making all relevant information, procedures, and technical documentation available through its official website, ensuring that taxpayers have clear and easy access to the tools and knowledge required to comply with the new systems.
Abdel Aal concluded by affirming that cooperation from the tax community is key to the success of Egypt's digital tax reform, which represents a major milestone in modernizing the country's tax infrastructure and improving the overall business climate.
