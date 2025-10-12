Pooja Hegde's Birthday Celebration Begins With A 'Little Bit Of Work & A Whole Lotta Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) Pooja Hegde has turned 35 years old on Monday. The Southern beauty decided to commence her birthday celebration with an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

Posing in a beautiful ethnic attire, the 'Radhe Shyam' actress was all smiles as she cut her birthday cake, starting her birthday on an adorable note.

Sharing a few glimpses of the festivities on social media, Hegde captioned the post, "Birthday celebrations begin with a little bit of work and a whole lotta love (cake emoji) (sic)".

Chunky Panday took to the comment section and wished Hegde on her birthday saying, "Happy Happy Birthday (Cake and red heart emojis)."

Talking about her work commitments, Pooja has been roped in for the much-discussed laughter ride,“Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain".

Made under the direction of David Dhawan, the project features Varun Dhawan as the protagonist, along with a stellar cast comprising Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, among others.

Touted to be a romantic-comedy, the title of“Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has been derived from the song“Ishq Sona Hai” from Dhawan's 1999 hit“Biwi No.1," starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen in the lead.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the release date for“Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has not been disclosed yet.

Over and above this, Pooja will also be seen as the leading lady in Vijay's political action thriller "Jana Nayagan".

Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie also stars Bobby Deol in a crucial role, along with Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani as the ancillary cast.

Produced under the banner of KVN Productions, "Jana Nayagan" is believed to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics. The drama further marks KVN's first Tamil language production.