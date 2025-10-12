Al-Sisi Calls For Legally Binding Nile Dam Agreement As Egypt Opens 8Th Cairo Water Week

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt officially opened the eighth edition of Cairo Water Week on Sunday under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The event, running through 16 October, brings together ministers, policymakers, and experts from around 50 countries to discuss innovative solutions for climate adaptation and water sustainability.

In a recorded address at the opening session, President Al-Sisi emphasized that water has become a critical global issue requiring transboundary cooperation. He reiterated Egypt's firm rejection of unilateral actions regarding the Nile, urging the establishment of a legally binding agreement to regulate the operation of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam. Highlighting that over 98% of Egypt's water supply originates beyond its borders and that per-capita water availability stands at roughly 500 cubic meters annually, Al-Sisi underscored the damage caused by uncoordinated dam releases and called for a shared framework to manage water flows during droughts and floods.

The president also recalled Egypt's leadership role in elevating water issues on the global stage, notably during the 2022 UN Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, where the country launched a water adaptation and resilience initiative in partnership with UN agencies. He cited ongoing projects supporting African nations, including solar-powered groundwater wells, rainwater harvesting systems, early warning technologies, and modern irrigation techniques, alongside annual training programs aimed at capacity building.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam outlined Egypt's transition to a“second-generation” water management system focused on reuse, desalination, and digital innovation. He detailed how agricultural drainage is collected and treated at three mega plants - Bahr El-Baqr, Al-Mahsama, and New Delta - to support land reclamation in Sinai and the New Delta regions. Desalination, powered by renewable energy and integrated with advanced agricultural methods such as hydroponics and aquaponics, was emphasized as a strategic priority for boosting water productivity.

Sewilam also highlighted the ministry's digital transformation efforts, including rainfall and inflow forecasting models, satellite-based crop monitoring, drone inspections of canals and water infrastructure, network optimization, and machine-learning tools to estimate Nile water levels. Additional satellite platforms monitor coastal defenses and invasive species like water hyacinth. The ministry has digitized canal and drainage assets and developed 27 mobile applications to improve farmer services and field monitoring.

Adaptation initiatives include rehabilitating canals, upgrading monitoring systems at the Aswan High Dam, refurbishing key infrastructure such as the new Dairut Barrages, and implementing coastal protection projects in Alexandria, Damietta, and Matrouh. The Rosetta seawall and flood protection works also contribute to aquifer recharge and local water supply. The ministry continues efforts to remove Nile encroachments, conduct precision riverbank surveys, and regulate land use on river islands.

On institutional development, Sewilam noted the“Second-Generation Leaders” program aimed at nurturing young talent. The ministry is also pursuing private-sector investment to increase revenues and has already raised staff salaries by about 200%, with plans for an additional 100% increase by 2026, targeting competitive compensation by 2030.

Regarding the Gaza crisis, Sewilam expressed readiness to share expertise and support reconstruction efforts in water and essential services following the ceasefire announced in Sharm El-Sheikh. He emphasized that the week's success will be measured by concrete decisions and cross-border collaborations that translate into real-world impact.

A parallel exhibition showcases 24 Egyptian and international companies presenting cutting-edge solutions in water management, pumping, treatment, quality monitoring, surveying, and solar-powered lifting systems. Participants include the National Water Research Center, the Permanent Joint Technical Commission for the Nile Waters, the ministry's Regional Training Center, the American University in Cairo, and STEM schools. The week's program features 126 sessions involving over 95 regional and international organizations, with attendance by 15 ministers, eight deputy ministers, envoys from Finland and the Netherlands, and 10 heads of delegations.

Events include meetings of the World Water Council governors, a joint Arab water-agriculture ministerial session, golden jubilees celebrating UNESCO's International Hydrological Programme and Egypt's National Water Research Center, the EU's sixth annual water finance conference, and the Egyptian-Dutch High-Level Joint Committee on Water. Key plenaries address sustainable management, vulnerability, mitigation and adaptation, innovation, nature-based solutions, and asset and infrastructure management.

Competitions held during the week saw 12 finalists from Egypt, China, and Kenya advance in the Three-Minute Thesis contest out of 52 entries. Six graduation projects made the finals from 31 submissions, five innovations progressed in the Young Water Innovators contest from 334 entries, and the“Ala El-Ad” initiative shortlisted 10 videos and posters. Additionally, five notable farmer trials from Dakahleya, Kafr El-Sheikh, Fayoum, Minya, and Aswan were showcased.