Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese Flying Vehicle Conducted Demo Flight In UAE

Chinese Flying Vehicle Conducted Demo Flight In UAE


2025-10-12 09:03:27
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DUBAI, Oct 13 (NNN-WAM) – A flying car, developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT, yesterday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology.

The flight showcased the company's latest-generation model, the“Land Aircraft Carrier,” which comprises a ground vehicle, referred to as the“mothership,” and a detachable air module.

The aircraft offers both automatic and manual flight operations. In automatic mode, pilots can plan routes, take off, and land with one touch, while in manual mode, a single-stick control system combines six operations into one joystick, allowing for one-handed control.

During the flight, the full sequence of the air module's detachment and reattachment was demonstrated.

XPENG AEROHT has secured orders of 600 flying cars in the region, the company's largest overseas bulk purchase to date.

Chinese Consul General in Dubai, Ou Boqian, applauded the successful flight, emphasising that, both China and the UAE regard scientific and technological innovation as a core engine of economic development.

The bilateral cooperation in this field provides a favourable environment for enterprises and the business community, from both sides, to work hand in hand in expanding cooperation in the future, she noted.

Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT, expressed strong confidence in the Middle East's future mobility market, highlighting Dubai's openness, robust market demand, and supportive government policies, as key factors in selecting the city for the demonstration.

The company plans to officially launch the product in the regional market by 2027, according to Zhao.

XPENG AEROHT is the flying car affiliate of electric vehicle maker XPENG, headquartered in south China's Guangdong Province.– NNN-WAM

MENAFN12102025000200011047ID1110185865

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search