Chinese Flying Vehicle Conducted Demo Flight In UAE

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DUBAI, Oct 13 (NNN-WAM) – A flying car, developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT, yesterday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology.

The flight showcased the company's latest-generation model, the“Land Aircraft Carrier,” which comprises a ground vehicle, referred to as the“mothership,” and a detachable air module.

The aircraft offers both automatic and manual flight operations. In automatic mode, pilots can plan routes, take off, and land with one touch, while in manual mode, a single-stick control system combines six operations into one joystick, allowing for one-handed control.

During the flight, the full sequence of the air module's detachment and reattachment was demonstrated.

XPENG AEROHT has secured orders of 600 flying cars in the region, the company's largest overseas bulk purchase to date.

Chinese Consul General in Dubai, Ou Boqian, applauded the successful flight, emphasising that, both China and the UAE regard scientific and technological innovation as a core engine of economic development.

The bilateral cooperation in this field provides a favourable environment for enterprises and the business community, from both sides, to work hand in hand in expanding cooperation in the future, she noted.

Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT, expressed strong confidence in the Middle East's future mobility market, highlighting Dubai's openness, robust market demand, and supportive government policies, as key factors in selecting the city for the demonstration.

The company plans to officially launch the product in the regional market by 2027, according to Zhao.

XPENG AEROHT is the flying car affiliate of electric vehicle maker XPENG, headquartered in south China's Guangdong Province.– NNN-WAM