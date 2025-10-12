Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Market - Opportunities, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Market From 2024 To 2029?

The telehealth market size, utilising fifth-generation (5G) technology, has seen considerable growth in recent years. There is a projected growth from $2.44 billion in 2024 to $3.01 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This substantial growth over the historical period can be linked to factors such as the increasing dependence on international medical expertise, elevated usage of mobile diagnostic imaging, a growing preference for remote healthcare delivery amongst patients, expanded integration of wearable sensors for monitoring chronic diseases, and the rising necessity for continuous healthcare during natural calamities.

The telehealth market, powered by fifth-generation (5G) technology, is predicted to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to $6.91 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The surge during the projected period is primarily due to the increasing necessity for remote patient monitoring, a growing trend towards virtual consultations, an upswing in healthcare digitization, an escalating requirement for instant data transfer in the healthcare industry, and heightened government backing for telehealth infrastructure. Important trends for the forecast period encompass the progression in AI-enabled telehealth platforms, the increased application of edge computing for medical data, breakthroughs in immersive VR-based patient care, the application of blockchain for secure medical records, and advancements in robot-assisted remote surgical procedures.

Download a free sample of the fifth generation (5g) technology in telehealth market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Market?

The surge in the need for remote health services is projected to drive the expansion of the fifth generation (5G) technology in the telehealth sector. Remote health services involve providing health care to patients using digital communication methods without the need for in-person appointments. This demand is on the rise due to increased access and convenience, especially for patients in rural locations and those with physical limitations who can now receive specialized medical treatment without any geographical restrictions. Fifth generation (5G) technology in telehealth boosts these remote health services by offering extremely fast, low-delay connectivity that facilitates real-time patient monitoring, high-resolution virtual consultations, and smooth data transfer, thus enhancing the access, quality, and timeliness of care no matter the patient's location. For example, in August 2023, a recent survey by Vivalink, a healthcare technology firm based in the US, revealed that the use of remote patient monitoring (RPM) by clinicians had risen to 81% from just 20% in 2021, a 305% increase. Furthermore, 84% of the current RPM users intend to increase their usage of the technology in 2024. As a result, the growing demand for remote health services is fueling the expansion of the fifth-generation (5G) technology in the telehealth industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Market?

Major players in the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

• T-Mobile US Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Vodafone Group Plc

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• BT Group plc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Sector?

Leading corporations in the telehealth market are focusing on innovative solutions such as drone-based medicine delivery within the context of fifth-generation (5G) technology. This approach employs unmanned aerial vehicles or drones for distributing medicines, vaccines, or other medical supplies to distant or difficult locations, promising faster, reliable, and contactless essential healthcare. To illustrate, M1 Limited, a telecommunications firm in Singapore, teamed up with Fullerton Health Group, a healthcare provider also based in Singapore, in April 2023 to introduce a 5G-enabled telemedicine service for seafarers. The service comprises live teleconsultations with healthcare professionals onshore, along with the application of 5G-enabled drones for delivering medicines directly to ships at sea, offering prompt and effective healthcare for maritime workers. As long as they're connected to the 5G network, this service caters to seafarers onboard ships and shipping company employees onshore. This innovative approach not only enhances the availability of healthcare for individuals in remote or hard-to-reach regions, but it also underlines the transformative ability of 5G technology in reshaping healthcare delivery and improving workers' safety and wellbeing crucial for global trade and supply chain operations.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Market Segments

The fifth generation (5G) technology in telehealth market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware , Software , Services

2) By Connectivity Type: Device Connectivity, ﻿﻿Network Connectivity

3) By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring , Real-Time Consultation , Telemedicine , Mobile Health , Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals , Clinics , Homecare , Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Network Equipment, Communication Devices, Sensors, Wearable Devices, Edge Devices

2) By Software: Telemedicine Platforms, Remote Patient Monitoring Software, Data Analytics Software, Security Software, Cloud Management Software

3) By Services: Network Deployment Services, Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Training And Education Services

View the full fifth generation (5g) technology in telehealth market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for 5G Technology in Telehealth, North America leads as the biggest market of 2024. Coupled with this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the quickest growth in the forecasted period. The report comprehensively covers separate regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fifth Generation (5G) Technology In Telehealth Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

5G In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025



5G Technologies Global Market Report 2025



Telehealth Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: "