Mammalian Cell Banking Market Set To Reach $4.78 Billion By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Mammalian Cell Banking Market Through 2025?The market size of the mammalian cell banking has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The market, from $2.82 billion in 2024, is predicted to reach $3.14 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The historical growth can be linked to the heightened demand for monoclonal antibodies, amplified investments in biopharmaceutical R&D, stricter regulations enforcing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance, the growing preference for mammalian expression systems as well as the rise in approval of biologic drugs.

Anticipated to observe quick growth in the coming years, the mammalian cell banking market is projected to reach a value of $4.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth within the forecast timeframe could be due to increased demand for cellular and genetic treatments, widespread acceptance of individualized medicine, heightened investments in biomanufacturing infrastructure, and progress in biosimilar and biobetter development. There's also a notable rise in pandemic readiness and vaccine innovation. The forecast period will likely see trends like digital tracking and automation integration, improvements in cell culture technology, progress in regenerative medicine, the creation of serum-free and protein-free mediums, and state-of-the-art cryopreservation and analytical methodologies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Mammalian Cell Banking Market?

The escalating need for cell-based therapies is set to catapult the expansion of the mammalian cell banking market. Cell-based therapies include sophisticated medical procedures using living cells, often modified or engineered, for the regeneration, repair, or replacement of damaged tissues and organs, offering targeted care for various diseases. The increase in chronic and rare diseases has led to a surge in the demand for cell-based therapies as they offer more effective and specialized treatment alternatives. Mammalian cell banking aids these cell-based therapies by offering a dependable, uniform source of superior quality cells, ensuring safety, scalability, and consistency in the production and development of regenerative treatments. In April 2024, according to the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, a US-based medical and scientific non-profit organization, the number of therapies across all clinical pipeline phases has shown growth since late 2023, with Phase I showing a significant increase of 11% since before the fourth quarter of 2022. As a result, the escalating demand for cell-based therapies is stimulating the growth of the mammalian cell banking market. The intensifying incidence of chronic diseases is projected to fuel the growth of the mammalian cell banking market. Chronic diseases are medical conditions that persist over time, often requiring ongoing management instead of a full recovery. The incidence of chronic diseases is on the rise due to the aging global population, with older individuals being more prone to long-term health conditions. Mammalian cell banking aids chronic disease treatment by offering a stable supply of high quality cells that help develop consistent cell-based therapies and biologics. As per the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization, in 2024, about 589 million adults aged between 20–79 were living with diabetes, and this number is projected to increase to 853 million by 2050. Hence, the intensifying incidence of chronic diseases is spurring the growth of the mammalian cell banking market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Mammalian Cell Banking Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Mammalian Cell Banking Sector?

Major corporations in the mammalian cell banking industry are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions such as groundbreaking stable cell line systems. The aim is to bolster cell line productivity, guarantee long-term genetic stability, and simplify biopharmaceutical production processes. Stable cell line systems are genetically altered mammalian cells, created to consistently output a specific protein or therapeutic molecule over numerous generations, delivering high genetic stability and repeatability. For example, in August 2024, WuXi Biologics, a biopharmaceutical firm located in China, unveiled the WuXia293 Stable platform - a pioneering HEK293-based stable cell line system assembled explicitly for the production and development of challenging to express biologic molecules. By taking advantage of unique mammalian cell line development technology, this platform confirms stable expression and consistent quality through extensive cell passages. The WuXia293 Stable platform tackles issues of low yields and diminished quality often observed with traditional CHO cell systems by offering high protein concentration, upgraded human-like glycosylation, and scalable production appropriate for clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Mammalian Cell Banking Market

The mammalian cell banking market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Master Cell Bank, Working Cell Bank

2) By Cell Type: Chinese Hamster Ovary Mammalian Cell Banking (CHO), Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK), Non-Secreting 0 (NS0), YB2/0 And P2/0, Human Embryonic Kidney 293 (HEK293) And Derivatives, Henrietta Lacks (HELA)

3) By Storage Type: Liquid Nitrogen, Controlled Rate Freezer, Flash Freezing

4) By Application: Drug Development, Vaccine Production, Gene Therapy, Monoclonal Antibody Production

5) By End User: Academic And Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Subsegments:

1) By Master Cell Bank: Recombinant Cell Lines, Hybridoma Cell Lines, Primary Cell Lines, Genetically Engineered Cell Lines, Viral Vector Producing Cell Lines

2) By Working Cell Bank: Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP)-Compliant Cell Banks, Research-Grade Cell Banks, Clinical Trial Cell Banks, Commercial Production Cell Banks, Stability Testing Cell Banks

Global Mammalian Cell Banking Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global market for mammalian cell banking. The growth of this region is also projected in the Mammalian Cell Banking Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

