Genomic Selection Platform Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 16.9% Through 2025-2029

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Genomic Selection Platform Market?

The market size for the genomic selection platform has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. It’s projected to escalate from $1.94 billion in 2024 to $2.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This surge during the past years can be ascribed to several factors, such as the development of agricultural biotechnology, the surge of quantitative genetics in breeding courses, a rising emphasis on illness resistance in crops and livestock, the growth of cooperative research ventures, and increased disease strains and changes in climate.

Expectations for the genomic selection platform market size entail rapid expansion in the near future. The market is projected to reach $4.25 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecast period include an increased global demand for food, the progress of precision agriculture, a rising emphasis on sustainable breeding, the proliferation of livestock genomics, and the expansion of contract breeding and genomic services. Key trends during the forecast period are set to include advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), amalgamation with digital agricultural tools, the integration of AI and machine learning, adoption of cloud-based genomic data platforms, and the combination of multi-omics data.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Genomic Selection Platform Market?

The surge in personalized medicine uptake is projected to bolster the expansion of the genomic selection platform market. Designed around an individual's specific genetic code, lifestyle, and environmental factors, personalized medicine is rapidly gaining traction, mostly owing to advancements in genomics. Such advancements facilitate accurate identification of genetic variances, and bespoke treatments for patients. Genomic selection platforms are instrumental to personalized medicine as they offer detailed genomic information, making them perfect for customizing treatments for each patient. These platforms minimize the guesswork involved in selecting therapies by accurately predicting response to treatments, which ultimately results in improved treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), an American nonprofit organization, reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, a remarkable rise from the 12 approvals in 2022. Consequently, the surging uptake of personalized medicine is fuelling the expansion of the genomic selection platform market. Enhanced agricultural productivity and efficient breeding due to rising crop yields are stimulating market growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Genomic Selection Platform Market?

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Genomic Selection Platform Market?

Key players in the genomic selection platform market are concentrating on creating innovative offerings like targeted sequencing platforms, with the aim of enhancing trait prediction and fast-tracking breeding initiatives. These platforms are a type of genomic technology specifically engineered to sequence certain parts of the genome instead of the whole. For example, in October 2024, Element Biosciences Inc., a life sciences technology firm based in the United States, introduced Trinity. This cutting-edge targeted sequencing platform simplifies exome capture by amalgamating conventionally intricate steps into its AVITI System. The system eliminates the requirement for specialised tools, reduces manual labour by up to five hours, and presents a one-hour hybridization option for results on the same day, rendering it perfect for studies where time is of the essence. Trinity can be broadened to accommodate custom panels for various uses like oncology, respiratory illnesses, and minimal residual disease (MRD). It offers quicker, more affordable, and easily available sequencing, denoting the first major evolution in exome capture.

What Segments Are Covered In The Genomic Selection Platform Market Report?

The genomic selection platform market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Plant Breeding, Animal Breeding, Human Genomics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Agricultural Organizations, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Genomic Data Management Software, Bioinformatics And Statistical Analysis Tools, DNA Or RNA Sequencing Data Processing Software, Genomic Prediction And Modeling Software, Cloud-Based Genomic Platforms, Workflow Automation And Integration Tools

2) By Hardware: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Systems, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments, Microarray Analyzers, High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems, Data Storage Servers, Laboratory Automation And Robotics

3) By Services: Sequencing And Genotyping Services, Data Analysis And Interpretation Services, Cloud Hosting & Data Storage Services, Custom Bioinformatics Solutions, Training And Technical Support Services, Consulting And Implementation Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Genomic Selection Platform Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global genomic selection platform market, a status it is projected to maintain into 2025. The regions evaluated in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

