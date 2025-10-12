I3cglobal And Reghelps SRC Collaborate To Deliver Comprehensive IVD Performance Evaluation Services For CE Marking
Together, I3CGLOBAL and Reghelps SRC (Research Collective Handling CRO) will deliver comprehensive solutions covering the Performance Evaluation Plan (PEP), Performance Evaluation Report (PER), Scientific Validity, Analytical and Clinical Performance Studies, and Post-Market Performance Follow-Up (PMPF). The collaboration ensures compliance with Annex XIII of the IVDR and readiness for Notified Body review.
“Our collaboration with Reghelps SRC CRO enhances our ability to deliver technically sound and scientifically validated Performance Evaluation Reports that meet Notified Body expectations,” said Asha Johnson, GM at I3CGLOBAL"
“By combining regulatory insight with our CRO’s on-ground study execution expertise, we help clients accelerate IVDR certification,” said by NagaChandra Bhardwaj, Director from Reghelps SRC"
Under IVDR, manufacturers are required to demonstrate robust scientific validity, analytical performance, and clinical performance before CE marking. This partnership bridges the gap between regulatory documentation and real-world clinical data generation—enabling faster, compliant submissions and reducing review cycles.
Manufacturers seeking support for IVD Performance Evaluation and IVDR Technical Documentation can contact I3CGLOBAL
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment