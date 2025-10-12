Faraday Future Founder And Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: Recent Developments Include FX Signing A Deposit Agreement For 1,000 FX Super One MPV's With ZEVO, A Pioneer Of Peer-To-Peer EV Sharing Platform In The U.S.



ZEVO deposit agreement represents another innovative breakthrough in the Company's B2B2C sales model, following the car rental, FX Par, real estate brokerage, and MCN agencies.

FF Announced Pinnacle Real Estate Group President Calvin Gong as the latest FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Co-Creation Officer at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or the“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

“Welcome to the 24th issue of our Weekly Report. Sorry for showing up in a cap today. I've been dealing with a very serious case of shingles on my head these past few days, which has affected my condition a bit. Everyone, please also take good care of your health and get enough rest.

On EAI Flywheel this week, starting with S1 User Ecosystem:

This week, FX signed a deposit agreement for 1,000 units of FX Super One with ZEVO, the pioneer of peer-to-peer EV sharing platform in the U.S. The agreement includes non-refundable deposits and non-binding preorders, and the non-refundable deposit has already been received. The signing of this agreement not only marks that FX's Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales model has expanded into Texas, the second-largest EV market in the United States. It also represents another innovative breakthrough in our B2B2C sales model. Following the car rental, FX Par, real estate brokerage, and MCN agencies, FX has now also entered the rapidly growing peer-to-peer car-sharing market.

Based in Dallas, ZEVO not only allows individual car owners to list their own EVs for user-to-user sharing but also provides flexible short-term rental programs for ride-hailing and instant-delivery drivers. Its business has now expanded to core cities in Texas, California, Arizona, Florida, and Nevada. Through the cooperation with ZEVO, FX not only further expands the sales and use cases of FX Super One, but is also expected to speed up the implementation of our co-creation and sharing ecosystem. At the same time, when the car-sharing business and CXC10's Three Growth Engines spark meta-chemistry - especially through the EAI + Crypto Dual-Bridge RWA products - new possibilities will emerge. The value of real-world mobility will be redefined and expanded in Web3 scenarios. This meta-chemistry could greatly accelerate the convergence of Web2 and Web3, and of EAI and Crypto, creating the greatest value for our stockholders.

This week, we also held a "Car Home Crypto Co-Creation" delivery event with Pinnacle. Calvin Gong is our first Co-Creation Officer since we announced the“EAI + Crypto” Dual Flywheel & Dual Bridge Eco-Strategy. We look forward to creating meta-chemistry between real estate, automotive, and crypto together with industry leaders like Pinnacle. This could help us co-create greater value and enable users to share more benefits.



Now going to S2-4 Product & Technology, Supply Chain, Production & Delivery:



The FX Super One U.S. year-end vehicle off-line target has officially entered the final two-month sprint stage. This week, the company established a dedicated project team to coordinate and drive the work. Key areas - including engineering, supply chain, homologation, manufacturing and so on- are all accelerating across the board.

On S6 Middle East:



Our global teams are working across three locations in full force to prepare for the October 28th UAE Super One Product Final Launch. As the strategic third pole, the UAE will host its major Super One product launch for the first time and take the lead in initial vehicle deliveries - a milestone of great significance for FF and FX's global strategic layout. The experience gained through this event will also help ensure the smooth progress of the upcoming vehicle off-line and final launch activities in the U.S.

Going to S7, Capability and System Build-Up:



This week, members of our government affairs team were invited to attend a gala in Washington D.C. that brought together political, media and entrepreneurial leaders from across the U.S. We continue to strengthen our government affairs capabilities, and they are making progress assisting the company in public sector engagement, policy incentives, tariff strategy, and more.

Now let's look at the Crypto flywheel:

Following the completion of the strategic investment in Qualigen (QLGN), the Crypto team has been advancing its business operations while accelerating the transition work. The special meeting of QLGN stockholders is currently scheduled for November 2025. If the transaction is approved, QLGN is expected to be rebranded as CXC10, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Crypto and AI operations for that company.

Next week, we will announce a major milestone related to the first FX Super One vehicle off-line target in the United States. Please stay tuned for the update. Okay, I'll see you later.”

