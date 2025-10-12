Charity Clothes Bank Distributes 8,573 Items In Mafraq's Manshiyat Zaatari

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Charity Clothes Bank, a department of the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), recently concluded a mobile distribution event in the Manshiyat Al-Sulta–Zaatari area as part of its *Deeritna" program, which aims to bring the bank's services to underprivileged families across the Kingdom.During the event, services were provided to approximately 309 families, comprising 1,591 individuals, with a total of 8,573 clothing and footwear items distributed free of charge in the Martyrs' Hall of Manshiyat Al-Sulta, specially prepared to receive beneficiaries.The activity was implemented in cooperation with the Union Voluntary Societies of Mafraq Governorate and several local associations, with the support of community volunteers, highlighting the bank's commitment to partnership and collaboration in all its programs.The Charity Clothes Bank continues its efforts to reach underprivileged families across the Kingdom through its fixed branches in Amman and Karak, as well as mobile units, reinforcing the enduring message of charity and solidarity upheld by the JHCO.