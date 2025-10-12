Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Power Restored In Boryspil District After Russian Drone Attack

Power Restored In Boryspil District After Russian Drone Attack


2025-10-12 07:06:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional Military Administration chief Mykola Kalashnyk reported this on Telegram .

"Electricity has now been fully restored in all settlements of the Boryspil district after this morning's enemy strike with attack drones," Kalashnyk said.

He noted that around 10,000 consumers had been left without power. "Thanks to the coordinated work of energy workers, rescuers, and municipal services, all consumers now have electricity," he said.

Critical infrastructure facilities are operating normally.

Both DTEK employees injured in the Russian attack received all necessary medical care and have already been discharged from the hospital. Kalashnyk added that they will continue treatment on an outpatient basis at home.

Read also: More than 20,000 users remain without electricity in Sumy region

He also said that "DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks are currently working on localized reconnections."

Kalashnyk thanked everyone involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike and once again emphasized the importance of saving electricity.

Earlier reports said that two DTEK employees were injured in the Russian attack on a substation in the Boryspil district on October 12.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .

MENAFN12102025000193011044ID1110185691

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search