Power Restored In Boryspil District After Russian Drone Attack
"Electricity has now been fully restored in all settlements of the Boryspil district after this morning's enemy strike with attack drones," Kalashnyk said.
He noted that around 10,000 consumers had been left without power. "Thanks to the coordinated work of energy workers, rescuers, and municipal services, all consumers now have electricity," he said.
Critical infrastructure facilities are operating normally.
Both DTEK employees injured in the Russian attack received all necessary medical care and have already been discharged from the hospital. Kalashnyk added that they will continue treatment on an outpatient basis at home.Read also: More than 20,000 users remain without electricity in Sumy region
He also said that "DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks are currently working on localized reconnections."
Kalashnyk thanked everyone involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike and once again emphasized the importance of saving electricity.
Earlier reports said that two DTEK employees were injured in the Russian attack on a substation in the Boryspil district on October 12.
