Series Of Explosions Reported In Kharkiv

Series Of Explosions Reported In Kharkiv


2025-10-12 07:06:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary reports, the Shevchenkivskyi district came under enemy attack," he wrote.

According to Syniehubov, there is currently no information about casualties.

Earlier, he noted that the strike was likely carried out by a UAV.

"According to preliminary information, the strike hit the Shevchenkivskyi district near residential areas," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram , adding that the information needs to be clarified.

Shortly afterward, the mayor reported two more explosions in the city.

