Trump Says Ukraine Impeachment Of Him 'Far Bigger Illegal Hoax Than Watergate'

He wrote this on Sunday on his social media platform, Truth Social

"The Ukraine impeachment (of me!) scam was a far bigger illegal hoax than Watergate. I sincerely hope the necessary authorities, including Congress, are looking into this! Adam 'Schiffty' Schiff was so dishonest and corrupt. So many laws and protocols were violated, and just plain broken!" Trump wrote.

The 2019 impeachment during Trump's first term was initiated by Congress, including the House Intelligence Committee chaired by Democrat Adam Schiff. The president was accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The House of Representatives voted to impeach, but the Senate acquitted Trump.

Watergate refers to the 1970s U.S. political scandal that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation after the illegal surveillance of political opponents was revealed.

Trump has repeatedly described the attempts to impeach him as politically motivated and referred to the investigation as a "witch hunt."

Photo: The White House