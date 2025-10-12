Madagascar President Claims Attempted Coup Is Underway
Rajoelina made the statement on Sunday, October 12, emphasizing that a“violent and unlawful attempt to seize power” is taking place, though he provided no specific evidence.
The announcement came amid weeks of anti-government protests that have increased pressure on the President to resign.
A day earlier, on October 11, soldiers of the CAPSAT - the same unit that helped Rajoelina come to power through a coup in 2009 - called on their fellow troops to stop following the President's orders and to support the young protesters.
Media reports note that Madagascar's military has traditionally played a major role in politics: since the country gained independence in 1960, it has repeatedly supported or led power transitions, including during coups in the 1970s and in 2009.
Meanwhile, CAPSAT has declared that all armed forces are under its command.Read also: Zelensky: Russia launches more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, and 1,360 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week.
As reported, protests organized by the Gen Z Madagascar movement began in late September over problems with electricity and water supply. According to the United Nations, at least 22 people have been killed in the clashes, though the government denies this.
