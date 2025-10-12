African Union Commission Chairperson Congratulates Seychelles' President-Elect
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, congratulates H.E. President-elect Patrick Herminie on his electoral victory in the 2025 Presidential Elections in the Republic of Seychelles.
The AUC Chairperson commends the people of Seychelles for their peaceful and orderly participation in this credible democratic process, which underscores the country's strong commitment to the rule of law and democratic principles.
The AUC Chairperson also applauds the other candidates, including the outgoing President, for their respect for the electoral process and for upholding the spirit of peaceful political competition.
Furthermore, the AUC Chairperson extends his appreciation to the AU-COMESA Joint Election Observation Mission (EOM), led by His Excellency Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, Former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, and to other international observers for their contribution to the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.
The AUC Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's commitment to supporting the Republic of Seychelles and stands ready to collaborate with the new administration. He reiterates the AU's broader commitment to the implementation of Agenda 2063, which is founded on the promotion of constitutional democracy, good governance, and political stability across all Member States.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment