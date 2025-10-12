Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Message From The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On Independence Day Of The Republic Of Equatorial Guinea


2025-10-12 03:21:30
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of their Independence Day.

This historic day is a moment of pride and reflection, celebrating Equatorial Guinea's enduring journey toward freedom, unity, and nation-building. The African Union salutes the resilience, determination, and achievements of the people of Equatorial Guinea, and reaffirms its solidarity with their aspirations for peace, stability, and inclusive development.

The African Union remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with Equatorial Guinea to advance regional integration, promote sustainable growth, and uphold the shared values of Pan-Africanism, unity, and cooperation.

Happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

MENAFN12102025004934011406ID1110185588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search