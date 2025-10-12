Message From The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On Independence Day Of The Republic Of Equatorial Guinea

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea on the occasion of their Independence Day.

This historic day is a moment of pride and reflection, celebrating Equatorial Guinea's enduring journey toward freedom, unity, and nation-building. The African Union salutes the resilience, determination, and achievements of the people of Equatorial Guinea, and reaffirms its solidarity with their aspirations for peace, stability, and inclusive development.

The African Union remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with Equatorial Guinea to advance regional integration, promote sustainable growth, and uphold the shared values of Pan-Africanism, unity, and cooperation.

Happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).