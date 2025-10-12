Kamala Harris Confronted By Angry Protesters At '107 Days' Book Event In Chicago: 'You Sent $20B To Fund Gaza Genocide'
At least one protester shouted during the event, calling Harris“killer Kamala” and accusing her of supporting genocide.
“You are a killer, Kamala. You support genocide,” the protester yelled before being removed by security. Another disruption involved a person shouting:“What about the press you let die in Gaza, Kamala?” and claiming,“You sent $20 billion to fund the genocide,” apparently referencing the Biden administration's arms sale in August 2024.
Harris responded sharply, saying:“If you want to talk about legacy, let's talk about the legacy of mass deportation, of people not voting, and Donald Trump.”Harris fires back with wit and defiance
During a pause in the disruptions, Harris addressed a protester directly, asking:“Are you the same person that was telling people not to vote?”
Later, with humor, Harris added while discussing respect for the press:“And please pronounce my name correctly...”Audience reacts to disruptions
The audience booed the protesters and applauded Norris' call for civility:“We encourage people to use their voices, but we want them to show respect for this woman.”Book Tour amid protests
Harris' 107 Days recounts her 2024 presidential campaign following President Biden's withdrawal from the race . The memoir provides insight into her 107-day sprint to Election Day, including campaign decisions, staff tensions, and political challenges.
This was not the first time her tour faced interruptions, with similar protests occurring at prior stops across the country.Also Read | Hundreds of CDC employees get fired only to be reinstated
