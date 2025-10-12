Air France Suspends Flights To Crisis-Hit Madagascar: Is A Coup Underway In The African Island? Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Madagascar has been facing its most significant unrest in years, with widespread protests over the last three weeks led by a group calling itself“Gen Z Madagascar.” These demonstrations, which began on September 25, are driven by public anger over service failures and alleged government corruption and nepotism.

As a result, Air France announced on Sunday that it has suspended its flights to Madagascar over the weekend and their their resumption“will depend on a daily evaluation of the situation on the ground,” AFP reported.

President declares coup attempt underway

This rapidly escalating situation has culminated in a major pollical crisis. On Sunday, President Andry Rajoelina announced that an attempted coup is underway on the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar, AP reported.

The coup was declared followed the dramatic development on Saturday, when members of an elite army unit were seen joining youth-led protests against the government.

| Madagascar Leader Appoints Military Man as New Prime Minister

A statement from President's office said it“wishes to inform the nation and the international community that an attempt to seize power illegally and by force” has been“initiated.”

The United Nations has revealed that the social unrest has already caused 22 fatalities and dozens of injuries to the citizens. However, the government has disputed this number.

Statements from the President's office

In response to the crisis, the President's office also issued a strong condemnation of the action.“In view of the extreme gravity of this situation, the President of the Republic ... strongly condemns this attempt at destabilization and calls upon all forces of the nation to unite in defense of constitutional order and national sovereignty,” Rajoelina's office said.

| Gen Z Anger at Ruling Elites Is Erupting Across the World

The statement did not immediately identify who was attempting to overthrow the government. However, members of the elite CAPSAT military unit joined youth-led protests against Rajoelina on Saturday.

Rajoelina first came to power as the transitional leader of Madagascar after a 2009 coup. He was first elected president in 2018 and was later elected again for a second term in 2023.

What are the demands of the protestors?

The protestors have called for the resignation of the President Andry Rajoelina, citing repression of demand basic human rights by the government, BBC reported.

Many young people are reportedly facing insecure and poorly paid jobs in the country, blaming the government for the problems they are facing.

A spokesperson for Gen Z Madagascar told the AFP news agency that they wanted the president to step down and "the cleaning up of the National Assembly".

| Moroccan Activists Urge Monarchy Talks as Protest Support Widens

The demonstrators also want Rajoelina to take responsibility for those who were reportedly killed by security forces amid the tensions. Some social media users have also called for the dissolution of the election commission and the country's top court, BBC reported.