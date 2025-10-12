Los Angeles International Airport Flights Operations Temporarily Halted Due To FAA Equipment Glitch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Sunday (October 12) that a ground stop had been implemented at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) due to an equipment outage. The cause of the technical issue has not yet been detailed by the agency.

Air travel disrupted amid FAA staffing shortages

Air traffic control staffing shortages during the ongoing US government shutdown have caused major travel disruptions, with more than 6,400 flights delayed and 470 canceled on Friday alone, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Since Monday, over 22,000 flights have been delayed. The FAA reported that travel disruptions coincided with the three-day Columbus Day holiday weekend, traditionally a peak travel period.

Affected airports

The FAA cited staffing issues at major airports including Chicago, New York, Newark, San Diego, Dallas, Washington, and Phoenix. Compounding the delays, the Atlanta air traffic control tower was temporarily evacuated Friday due to a fire alarm and reports of a strong natural gas odor, affecting flight operations.

Airlines urge patience

Airlines are advising passengers to remain patient as delays continue.“It is safe to fly, but ATC staffing shortages strain the system and cause flights to be spaced out, slowing down everything,” said Airlines for America, representing carriers such as American Airlines, Delta, United, and Southwest.“The bottom line is that anyone heading to the airport right now is encouraged to pack their patience.”

Government shutdown and staffing pressures

Air traffic control staffing has become a key flashpoint in the shutdown debate, with both parties blaming the other for disruptions. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford acknowledged the staffing shortages but emphasized that safety is not compromised.“When staffing constraints occur, we will reduce the flow of air traffic into affected airports and centers to maintain safe operations,” he said in a message to employees.

Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and roughly 50,000 TSA officers are required to work without pay during the shutdown. Partial paychecks for controllers are expected on October 14 for work performed prior to the shutdown.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that air traffic controllers who repeatedly fail to report to work during the shutdown could face termination, highlighting the increasing pressure on the workforce.