Muttaqi Warns Pakistan, Calls for Peaceful Resolution

New Delhi- Hours after Afghanistan claimed killing 58 Pakistani soldiers in a retaliatory operation, the Taliban-ruled nation's foreign minister on Sunday said Kabul wants a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with Islamabad but if the peace efforts don't succeed, then it has“other means”.

In a firm message to Islamabad from New Delhi, Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghanistan is fiercely united in confronting any“external invasion” and that any violation of its sovereignty will not be tolerated.

As the fresh fighting between the two sides broke out following a Pakistani air strike in Kabul on Thursday, Muttaqi, currently on a six-day visit to India, said at a media briefing that the overall situation is under“control”.

In retaliation to the Pakistani action, Afghan forces Saturday night attacked a number of Pakistani military posts along the frontier between the two neighbours that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

A Taliban spokesperson said in Kabul that Afghan forces captured several Pakistani border posts, killed 58 Pakistani soldiers and injured 30 others during their operation.

In Islamabad, the Pakistani Army confirmed that at least 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the clashes. It also said that over 200 Taliban personnel were killed in the intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The tensions between the two sides escalated after Islamabad demanded Kabul to take action against Afghanistan-based terror groups which are launching attacks on Pakistan. Kabul has denied the charges.

“The policy of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is to resolve all problems through discussion and understanding. We want to have zero tension and if they don't want that, then Afghanistan has other means,” Muttaqi said in a clear message to Pakistan from New Delhi.

The Afghan foreign minister said Afghanistan has no problem with people and politicians of Pakistan, but added that certain elements in that country are trying to“spoil” the environment.