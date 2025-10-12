Russian Forces Launch Airstrikes On Kharkiv, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy struck a district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. More detailed information is being clarified," the statement said.

Later, Syniehubov added that the impacts of the Russian bomb strikes were preliminarily recorded in the Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts of the city.

State Emergency Service units and ambulance crews were dispatched to the strike sites.

"According to preliminary information, one person was injured in the enemy guided bomb strike in the Slobidskyi district," the statement said.

Syniehubov clarified that the victim is a 42-year-old man who received first aid and was hospitalized.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, in turn, said that in the Nemyshlianskyi district, the strike apparently hit open ground, with no damage to residential buildings according to preliminary data. No reports of destruction to housing were received from the Slobidskyi district either.

"Inspection of the impact sites is ongoing," Terekhov added.