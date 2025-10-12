Sybiha On Zaporizhzhia NPP Situation: Russia Must Stop Shelling, Allow Power Line Repairs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"To end the dangerous blackout, Russia must stop the shelling and ensure the repair of power lines – Russia can do this at any moment of time," he said.

Sybiha noted that Russia intentionally broke the plant's connection with the Ukrainian grid in order to forcefully test reconnection with the Russian grid. "The action that has never been in place in the history of nuclear energy," he said.

"Not only is this an attempted theft of a peaceful Ukrainian nuclear facility. Unauthorized actions of Russia's Rosatom”violate internationally recognized nuclear safety protocols, contradict Ukrainian license, and directly threaten a nuclear incident," he said.

According to Sybiha, Moscow tries to fool the IAEA and the whole technical and diplomatic community by pretending that the problem is caused by anyone other than itself. But the only problem is that Russia attacked and seized a peaceful Ukrainian nuclear facility, stationed its military personnel and weapons there, mined its perimeter, and "now tests technically unacceptable transformations," Sybiha said.

He called on the international community to clearly recognize the actions of Russia and Rosatom as illegal, unacceptable, and critically dangerous.

"We urge the IAEA to exert pressure on Russia to abort all technical transformations at the plant and return it to its legal owner, Ukraine," Sybiha added.

Zaporizhzhia NPP starts reconnection to external power – IAEA

On September 23 the last external power line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected. The backup line had already been cut by Russian forces in May, and since then, the occupiers have refused to provide safety guarantees for Ukrenergo repair teams to restore it.

Energoatom stated that the external power line on Ukraine-controlled territory remains functional. Russia is deliberately keeping the plant disconnected from the power supply while waging an aggressive disinformation campaign against Ukraine.

On October 2, Sybiha said that Russia had intentionally cut the Zaporizhzhia NPP off from Ukraine's power grid and was preparing to reconnect it to its own system.

On October 6, IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia plant reported hearing several rounds of shelling near the facility.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia's deliberate creation of risks around Europe's largest nuclear power plant threatens a continent-wide nuclear disaster.